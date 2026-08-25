Why Athletics Will Have Scary Offense in 2027

This season has been nothing short of a disaster for the A's. It's hard to place blame on any one person because it feels like the entire team is living on the Injured List.

Injuries mixed with the team messing up the trade deadline have caused the team to put out some interesting but effective lineups, even without their star bats, Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers, who both represented the Green and Gold in the All-Star Game.

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's extreme offensive depth has proven huge, with elite production still coming from their lineup. Unfortunately, the injuries have also plagued the pitching staff as well.

Since the A's have no depth on their pitching staff, it feels like that's the part hurting the team the most right now.

The A's Lineup Is Still Productive Without Stars

Aug 24, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Jeff McNeil (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losing stars like Kurtz, Langeliers, Jacob Wilson, and Tyler Soderstrom all for the season is beyond brutal, and you would think it would be hard to field a team without them.

Not only have the A's been able to field a solid team, but they have also been very productive, keeping the team in games they shouldn't be in with their horrendous staff.

Aug 24, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) high fives teammates after scoring against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeff McNeil and Henry Bolte are on absolute fire and have been playing like some of the best hitters in baseball over the last few weeks. While McNeil is likely hitting the open market this offseason, we discussed that he needs to return next season.

Even other players have stepped up to keep the A's offense playing great, as Lawrence Butler has pretty much broken out of his early-season slump.

A's Need To Cut Some Offensive Depth for Pitching

Aug 19, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned, pitching has been a massive issue for the team. Sure, the staff has taken some injury hits, but none nearly as hard as the offense has taken.

The likely person to blame for the horrendous pitching staff is either Scott Emerson, who was already fired, or former A's GM David Forst, who departed from his role a few weeks ago.

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitching coach Scott Emerson (center) walks out of the dugout during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now that the issues are gone, they need to search for a new GM and a new pitching coach. Together, they need to find arms to bolster the current staff and bring the A's back into playoff contention, as expected earlier this season.

While it's truly awesome to have an amazing offense without all the stars, they need to get more pitching by any means necessary.