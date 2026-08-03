Why Athletics' Jonah Heim Could Be Traded Today

As the trade deadline looms tonight, the A's have been fairly quiet and could look to make their first big move of the summer.

They have made a couple of minor deals, including the trade that sent Aaron Civale to the Chicago Cubs. Outside of his first outing with the Cubs, he has yet to allow another run in his last three outings.

Hunter Goodman to the Red Sox? 🤔@JimBowdenGM has the Rockies netting a HAUL for the two-time All-Star. pic.twitter.com/OFlDl3FCcP — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 22, 2026

The team also sent infielder Brett Harris to the Boston Red Sox for a minor league arm. The trade bolstered the infield depth for a Boston team that lacks infielders, and even traded for Curtis Mead, but he was injured in his Sox debut in Sacramento.

With the catcher market looking dry, as Ryan Jeffers, Hunter Goodman, and Tyler Stephenson are yet to be dealt, that could mean those teams are holding onto their backstops. We have discussed why trading Shea Langeliers, a franchise catcher, is a bad idea . Those same reasons likely apply to these other teams that want to hold onto their catchers.

Jonah Heim Could Be Traded Today

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics first baseman Jonah Heim against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's, since losing Shea Langeliers for the season, have been getting everyday play out of Jonah Heim. Heim was getting regular play before this, as he has been a really clutch bat for the A's, as well as providing nice matchups for Mark Kotsay as a switch-hitter.

This season, Heim holds a .723 OPS and a .232 batting average and is a solid catcher behind the plate. There are better options behind the plate for contenders, but Heim likely won't cost as much and is more likely to be moved.

Jonah Heim GRAND SLAM!



The @Athletics are right back in this game in the 8th 😳 pic.twitter.com/P5gihomBKq — MLB (@MLB) July 5, 2026

Heim is also a veteran with experience catching for good baseball teams, and could be a good option for contenders looking for a cheaper option, but he can still see good production for the remainder of the season.

Lots of Demand for Catching, Not a Lot of Supply

Aug 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) reacts in the dugout after hitting a three run home run during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a handful of teams in need of catching help, and it seems like the catching market is a little bit drier than we all anticipated.

Names like Jeffers, Goodman, Adley Rutschman, and Langeliers, before his injury, were all thrown around as possible trade candidates.

The Yankees are “very much” in the catching market, per Joel Sherman (NY Post).



They’re also pursing multiple relievers, with a starter and middle infielder being on their radar as well. pic.twitter.com/lBf4Uz47cV — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) July 18, 2026

However, because the catcher position is a crucial piece of your defense, and those players are also offensive weapons, teams might decide to hold onto them.

Because Heim is a pending free agent, and the A's are falling out of contention, there's a good chance he gets dealt today.