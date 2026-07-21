What Athletics Got Back in Aaron Civale Trade to Cubs

The A's have made a trade to ship off one of their impending free agents and have gotten a minor league arm in return.

The team's pitching staff has been really struggling recently, so they made some moves during the All-Star break to change things up, and in the process, they moved on from one of their arms in the Opening Day rotation.

To catch everyone up on all the moves today:



Selecting Tommy White

Selecting Yunior Tur

Recalling Brady Basso



DFA’ing Aaron Civale

Optioning Joey Meneses

Optioning Brian Serven#Athletics — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) July 16, 2026

A few weeks ago, the A's made their first trade of the summer by sending infielder Brett Harris to the Boston Red Sox. Now the team has traded another major leaguer, this time in the form of a starting pitcher.

As the trade deadline quickly approaches, the A's will have plenty of trade options depending on whether they elect to become buyers or sellers.

Athletics Trade Aaron Civale to Cubs

Jun 28, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Aaron Civale (45) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just days ago, the A's designated Civale for assignment , and we discussed the possibility of trading him, as he had success last season in the bullpen. Since he wasn't given a chance to be a relief pitcher with the A's, perhaps the Cubs will give him that chance.

Civale posted a 5.42 ERA in 15 starts for the A's this season. He was actually one of the most reliable starters in the rotation early on this season. Unfortunately, some injuries sidelined him, and then he never returned to form.

Cubs acquire Aaron Civale from the A's pic.twitter.com/odCUHQ3xfL — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 18, 2026

After tossing half a season in Green and Gold, the veteran will now join the Cubbies as they gear up to play 17 games in a row with no off-days. They will need all of the pitching depth they can to get through those games.

Civale's departure from the A's rotation opened up a spot for the southpaw Jacob Lopez. The left-hander has struggled some this season, but was an impressive starter for the team last season.

Athletics Land Minor League Arm

The #Athletics have acquired Aiden Moffett from the Cubs for fellow right-hander Aaron Civale.



More on the 22-year-old 6-foot-3 reliever who pitched collegiately at Texas and LSU: https://t.co/E94So8Mput pic.twitter.com/9vLF2JF8bT — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 18, 2026

As mentioned, pitching has been a real struggle for the A's this season. Unfortunately, this minor league arm won't be in the big leagues anytime soon.

Aiden Moffett is the return for Civale, as the right-hander has reached Low-A ball but has struggled, leading to his return to Rookie ball in the A's organization.

Cubs acquire RHP Aaron Civale and cash from Athletics for RHP Aiden Moffett. pic.twitter.com/i49hanBRSu — MLB (@MLB) July 18, 2026

A 22-year-old in Rookie ball is never a great look, but his 6'3", 230-pound build gives him lots of potential. It might be a long time until we ever get a taste of him in the big leagues, but because Civale was struggling and is an impending free agent, the project has no risk for the A's.