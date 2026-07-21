What Athletics Got Back in Aaron Civale Trade to Cubs
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The A's have made a trade to ship off one of their impending free agents and have gotten a minor league arm in return.
The team's pitching staff has been really struggling recently, so they made some moves during the All-Star break to change things up, and in the process, they moved on from one of their arms in the Opening Day rotation.
A few weeks ago, the A's made their first trade of the summer by sending infielder Brett Harris to the Boston Red Sox. Now the team has traded another major leaguer, this time in the form of a starting pitcher.
As the trade deadline quickly approaches, the A's will have plenty of trade options depending on whether they elect to become buyers or sellers.
Athletics Trade Aaron Civale to Cubs
Just days ago, the A's designated Civale for assignment, and we discussed the possibility of trading him, as he had success last season in the bullpen. Since he wasn't given a chance to be a relief pitcher with the A's, perhaps the Cubs will give him that chance.
Civale posted a 5.42 ERA in 15 starts for the A's this season. He was actually one of the most reliable starters in the rotation early on this season. Unfortunately, some injuries sidelined him, and then he never returned to form.
After tossing half a season in Green and Gold, the veteran will now join the Cubbies as they gear up to play 17 games in a row with no off-days. They will need all of the pitching depth they can to get through those games.
Civale's departure from the A's rotation opened up a spot for the southpaw Jacob Lopez. The left-hander has struggled some this season, but was an impressive starter for the team last season.
Athletics Land Minor League Arm
As mentioned, pitching has been a real struggle for the A's this season. Unfortunately, this minor league arm won't be in the big leagues anytime soon.
Aiden Moffett is the return for Civale, as the right-hander has reached Low-A ball but has struggled, leading to his return to Rookie ball in the A's organization.
A 22-year-old in Rookie ball is never a great look, but his 6'3", 230-pound build gives him lots of potential. It might be a long time until we ever get a taste of him in the big leagues, but because Civale was struggling and is an impending free agent, the project has no risk for the A's.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2