Athletics Could Capitalize on Rising Value of Key Reliever

The A's recent struggles put them in a very interesting and unique situation before the trade deadline, which is just under 10 days away.

Just weeks ago, the A's were considered buyers and were even listed as fits for Twins' ace Joe Ryan and even Marlins' elite starter Sandy Alcantara.

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) talks with Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) before being pulled during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the team has been struggling to put wins on the board, it might be in their best interest to ship off talent that is entering free agency following the end of this season.

The team has already made one move to send away one of their veteran starters, Aaron Civale. The Cubs landed him via trade, and the A's got a minor league arm in return. Luckily for the A's, they might have another pitcher who should land a greater return than him.

Southpaw Jose Suarez Has Been Impressive Recently

Jul 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Athletics pitcher Jose Suarez (54) pitches in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because Suarez feels like one of the only reliable arms in the A's bullpen, it's going to be a hard pill for Mark Kotsay and the team to swallow if they lose him.

He holds an elite 1.85 ERA in his last 16 games and has been absolutely lights out in a couple of different roles for the team.

José Suarez strikes out the side!



Will the @Athletics walk it off in the bottom of the 11th? pic.twitter.com/E2Ay6Xz9R8 — MLB (@MLB) June 9, 2026

Suarez has served as the team's opener a few times and has done a very good job collecting some outs before turning the game over to the A's inconsistent starting rotation.

Because he's had success, we can certainly expect Suarez to pick up some higher-leverage outings going forward. That is, of course, assuming the A's hold onto him past the trade deadline, which might not be the case, as he will likely draw interest from teams that are looking to make a postseason push.

Suarez Should Draw Trade Interest

Jun 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher José Suarez (54) throws a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strong pitching, especially from relief pitchers, is very hard to come by. Come the trade deadline, contending teams are willing to part with prospects to find a way to bolster their bullpen for the playoffs.

The A's landed Jose Suarez for cash earlier this season , and it's looking like he could get traded once again, and this time for a greater return.

It's tough to pick a specific team that could use Suarez because almost every contender could use a reliable left-handed relief option to help improve their staff. It's also worth noting that many have mentioned Suarez as a fun guy in the clubhouse, and adding his personality and talents is a huge plus for any team.

Because the A's need every arm they can get, expect them to focus on offloading some offense to prioritize pitching this summer. However, since Suarez might not be in the long-term plans, expect him to generate some interest in the next week.