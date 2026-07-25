Athletics Could Capitalize on Rising Value of Key Reliever
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The A's recent struggles put them in a very interesting and unique situation before the trade deadline, which is just under 10 days away.
Just weeks ago, the A's were considered buyers and were even listed as fits for Twins' ace Joe Ryan and even Marlins' elite starter Sandy Alcantara.
Since the team has been struggling to put wins on the board, it might be in their best interest to ship off talent that is entering free agency following the end of this season.
The team has already made one move to send away one of their veteran starters, Aaron Civale. The Cubs landed him via trade, and the A's got a minor league arm in return. Luckily for the A's, they might have another pitcher who should land a greater return than him.
Southpaw Jose Suarez Has Been Impressive Recently
Because Suarez feels like one of the only reliable arms in the A's bullpen, it's going to be a hard pill for Mark Kotsay and the team to swallow if they lose him.
He holds an elite 1.85 ERA in his last 16 games and has been absolutely lights out in a couple of different roles for the team.
Suarez has served as the team's opener a few times and has done a very good job collecting some outs before turning the game over to the A's inconsistent starting rotation.
Because he's had success, we can certainly expect Suarez to pick up some higher-leverage outings going forward. That is, of course, assuming the A's hold onto him past the trade deadline, which might not be the case, as he will likely draw interest from teams that are looking to make a postseason push.
Suarez Should Draw Trade Interest
Strong pitching, especially from relief pitchers, is very hard to come by. Come the trade deadline, contending teams are willing to part with prospects to find a way to bolster their bullpen for the playoffs.
The A's landed Jose Suarez for cash earlier this season, and it's looking like he could get traded once again, and this time for a greater return.
It's tough to pick a specific team that could use Suarez because almost every contender could use a reliable left-handed relief option to help improve their staff. It's also worth noting that many have mentioned Suarez as a fun guy in the clubhouse, and adding his personality and talents is a huge plus for any team.
Because the A's need every arm they can get, expect them to focus on offloading some offense to prioritize pitching this summer. However, since Suarez might not be in the long-term plans, expect him to generate some interest in the next week.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2