Why Athletics Need To Be Done With Jeffrey Springs
Before the 2025 season, the A's added some much-needed help to their rotation, in hopes of building a competitive squad after leaving Oakland.
The team added Luis Severino to a franchise-record deal, and he's been solid in his tenure with the A's, though he's been out since the end of May. It was announced that he would join many of his teammates in being out for the remainder of the 2026 season.
Another big move the A's made that offseason was adding left-hander Jeffrey Springs from the Rays. Notably, they would also land Jacob Lopez in the deal, and Joe Boyle was sent to Tampa Bay.
While Lopez also had a rough start this season, it looks like he has been turning things around, whereas Springs has not been.
Jeffrey Springs' Rough 2026 Season
Following his start on Monday, Springs now holds an ERA over six and has not been eating innings as he did in the 2025 season.
There are a handful of issues in Springs' game, including his slow fastball, bad off-speed stuff, and his inability to keep the ball on the ground. When pitching in smaller stadiums like Sutter Health Park, it's crucial to keep the ball on the ground. Because Springs is in the eighth percentile of ground ball rate, that shows almost 70% of the time the ball is in the air.
The A's pitching staff has an issue with homers allowed, and Springs is a big part of that issue. As displayed in his last start, he is unable to get through five innings in most of his starts, which means the bullpen has to pick up the slack.
This is a huge issue because the team's bullpen is also very bad right now, and having to turn to them in the fifth inning or earlier is a very hard recipe for success.
It's Time To DFA Jeffrey Springs
It is certainly tough to think about the guy who led the entire A's team in innings pitched last season getting DFA'd this season, but Springs is becoming borderline unpitchable.
Springs holds a 7.71 ERA in his last seven starts and a 7.40 ERA in his last 15. There's been no adjustment, and he's been getting killed in every start. Considering that he is 33 and likely not part of the team as they gear up for their move to Vegas, it might be time to pull the plug now.
This could allow the A's to give some of the younger players in their farm system a chance to compete at the big-league level and see if they have any future pitching for the team in Las Vegas.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2