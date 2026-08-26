Why Athletics Need To Be Done With Jeffrey Springs

Before the 2025 season, the A's added some much-needed help to their rotation, in hopes of building a competitive squad after leaving Oakland.

The team added Luis Severino to a franchise-record deal , and he's been solid in his tenure with the A's, though he's been out since the end of May . It was announced that he would join many of his teammates in being out for the remainder of the 2026 season.

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another big move the A's made that offseason was adding left-hander Jeffrey Springs from the Rays. Notably, they would also land Jacob Lopez in the deal, and Joe Boyle was sent to Tampa Bay.

While Lopez also had a rough start this season , it looks like he has been turning things around, whereas Springs has not been.

Jeffrey Springs' Rough 2026 Season

Aug 19, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following his start on Monday, Springs now holds an ERA over six and has not been eating innings as he did in the 2025 season.

There are a handful of issues in Springs' game, including his slow fastball, bad off-speed stuff, and his inability to keep the ball on the ground. When pitching in smaller stadiums like Sutter Health Park, it's crucial to keep the ball on the ground. Because Springs is in the eighth percentile of ground ball rate, that shows almost 70% of the time the ball is in the air.

Jeffrey Springs is painting corners to open the game 🎨 pic.twitter.com/RFwRoA7ex9 — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 4, 2026

The A's pitching staff has an issue with homers allowed, and Springs is a big part of that issue. As displayed in his last start, he is unable to get through five innings in most of his starts, which means the bullpen has to pick up the slack.

This is a huge issue because the team's bullpen is also very bad right now, and having to turn to them in the fifth inning or earlier is a very hard recipe for success.

It's Time To DFA Jeffrey Springs

Jul 31, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is certainly tough to think about the guy who led the entire A's team in innings pitched last season getting DFA'd this season, but Springs is becoming borderline unpitchable.

Springs holds a 7.71 ERA in his last seven starts and a 7.40 ERA in his last 15. There's been no adjustment, and he's been getting killed in every start. Considering that he is 33 and likely not part of the team as they gear up for their move to Vegas, it might be time to pull the plug now.

Jeffrey Springs has surrendered six runs and the lead all in the fourth inning.



He knew off the crack of the bat that his night was done. Brutal stretch for him after a tremendous start to the season. #Athletics pic.twitter.com/z8CeDdsUDC — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) June 20, 2026

This could allow the A's to give some of the younger players in their farm system a chance to compete at the big-league level and see if they have any future pitching for the team in Las Vegas.