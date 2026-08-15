Athletics Snap Cold Streak: Takeaways From Statement Win Over Rangers

The Athletics needed a win.

With a terrible series vs. the Rays in the rearview, the Athletics need to figure out how to turn things around against the Rangers. Luckily for them, it truly felt like, for the first time in a while, everything was clicking. Even though it may be short-lived, there might be a sliver of hope for a complete turnaround in these last 40 games.

Bullpen Was Managed Well

Aug 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) looks on before a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics' bullpen would enter this series ranked dead last in the MLB in ERA at 5.66, 0.31 points higher than the Royals, who are ranked 29th. This lack of production has been the primary driver in the Athletics' prolonged collapse. After only adding reliever Seth Johnson at the deadline, there really hasn't been anywhere for the Athletics to turn.

With talent limitations still very present, it was clear that Mark Kotsay was unwilling to take risks. As soon as any cracks were shown, Kotsay would make the call. And while it may have been nice to see Drew Rom (0.2 IP) and Luis Medina (1.1 IP) finish their respective innings, Kotsay's caution is very much justified. The Athletics bullpen would combine for 3.2 innings, while allowing a single hit and just two baserunners.

Jeff McNeil Is the Truth

Aug 14, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Jeff McNeil (22) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeff McNeil delivered a monster outing in the win, going 4-for-5 with a lead-taking home run, two doubles, a single, and three RBIs. It was clear that McNeil played a massive role in the Athletics' offensive success. If he can keep this up, the Athletics could be in serious talks in a few weeks.

In McNeil's last 10 games, he is batting .394 with a .962 OPS, with six RBIs and a home run. This production has made the Athletics offense a formidable force, despite being just 3-7 in their last 10 games. With the bullpen looking solid and J.T. Ginn and Jacob Lopez slated to pitch in these last two games, all signs are pointing to a series win.

Carlos Cortes Is Heavily Underrated

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics outfielder Carlos Cortes against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like McNeil, Carlos Cortes has done the most to keep the Athletics offense afloat. In his last 10 at-bats, Cortes has contributed a mind-boggling seven RBIs, recording at least two in his last three games. In the win, Cortes hit a three-run double in the first inning, which was crucial in the Athletics holding the momentum from wire to wire.

Even though Cortes has been up and down all season, he looks like the kind of catalyst a turnaround can ride. It may not be enough to lift the A's into the playoffs, but his recent play has made them a much better team. For the Athletics, the goal now is to finish the season with momentum, something both Cortes and McNeil will play a hand in.