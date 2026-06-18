Why Athletics' Gelof Hottest Hitter in MLB Right Now
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The A's offense has been one of the best in all of baseball over the last week or so. They are coming off an impressive but crazy series in Las Vegas and have brought the hot bats back home to West Sacramento.
There are lots of reasons the offense has been as hot as it has. The second breakout of Lawrence Butler is here, as he's been on a tear in his last seven games. Alika Williams has emerged as one of the hottest bats on the team, batting .476 in his last seven.
Nick Kurtz and Tyler Soderstrom have also been holding down the top of the A's lineup, providing many long balls, as well as setting the stage for the middle of the order.
Even with the amazing production the A's have gotten out of all these guys, we have yet to discuss one of the hottest hitters in all of baseball right now, Zack Gelof.
Zack Gelof was super cold heading into the series against the Yankees, and we talked about how it was the perfect time for him to get back on track. And since then, he's on a crazy hitting streak, and will look to continue it into the A's series against the Angels.
Zack Gelof's 20-Game Hitting Streak
In all of Major League Baseball right now, Zack Gelof holds the longest active hitting streak at 20 games.
In those 20 games, Gelof holds an impressive .372 batting average with 10 extra base hits and 11 runs batted in.
In the series finale against Pittsburgh, Gelof will be looking to extend his streak to 21 games and head into the series against the Angels looking to make it 22.
It's also worth noting that this is the longest hitting streak of Gelof's career. Even longer than any streak he had during his incredible rookie campaign a few years ago.
Zack Gelof Should Stick to Third Base
Since Zack Gelof has been super hot for the A's, he's been getting his time primarily at third base. Since he's made the move, he's been one of the best defenders in the sport.
Also, the A's have been getting lots of production from Alika Williams recently, and with Jacob Wilson back, third base seems like the perfect spot for Gelof.
Jeff McNeil has been struggling at the plate, and he's been the team's primary option there against right-handed pitching. However, now that Alika is hot, and Max Muncy is also back, it seems like McNeil might just get moved to a bench role now.
During Gelof's amazing rookie season, he spent his time at second base for the A's, but now that he's proven his athleticism at third base, it's been really fun to watch, and he's certainly the team's best option at the hot corner.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2