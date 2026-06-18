Why Athletics' Gelof Hottest Hitter in MLB Right Now

The A's offense has been one of the best in all of baseball over the last week or so. They are coming off an impressive but crazy series in Las Vegas and have brought the hot bats back home to West Sacramento.

There are lots of reasons the offense has been as hot as it has. The second breakout of Lawrence Butler is here, as he's been on a tear in his last seven games. Alika Williams has emerged as one of the hottest bats on the team, batting .476 in his last seven.

Nick Kurtz and Tyler Soderstrom have also been holding down the top of the A's lineup, providing many long balls, as well as setting the stage for the middle of the order.

Even with the amazing production the A's have gotten out of all these guys, we have yet to discuss one of the hottest hitters in all of baseball right now, Zack Gelof.

Zack Gelof was super cold heading into the series against the Yankees, and we talked about how it was the perfect time for him to get back on track. And since then, he's on a crazy hitting streak, and will look to continue it into the A's series against the Angels.

Zack Gelof's 20-Game Hitting Streak

Jun 6, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) bunts a single against the Houston Astros in the second inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

In all of Major League Baseball right now, Zack Gelof holds the longest active hitting streak at 20 games.

In those 20 games, Gelof holds an impressive .372 batting average with 10 extra base hits and 11 runs batted in.

Zack Gelof has reached double-digit homers -- this is his 10th of the year.

Gelof is 3-for-3 today, extending his hit streak to 20 games, the longest active streak in MLB.

He's now slashing .283/.332/.500 on the season. pic.twitter.com/Ks9IQByvSb — Theo DeRosa (@Theo_DeRosa) June 17, 2026

In the series finale against Pittsburgh, Gelof will be looking to extend his streak to 21 games and head into the series against the Angels looking to make it 22.

It's also worth noting that this is the longest hitting streak of Gelof's career. Even longer than any streak he had during his incredible rookie campaign a few years ago.

Zack Gelof Should Stick to Third Base

Jun 8, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) throws to first during the twelfth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Since Zack Gelof has been super hot for the A's, he's been getting his time primarily at third base. Since he's made the move, he's been one of the best defenders in the sport.

Also, the A's have been getting lots of production from Alika Williams recently, and with Jacob Wilson back, third base seems like the perfect spot for Gelof.

Zack Gelof through 6 innings today:



3-for-3

HR

2 RBI



He’s raised his OPS to .832 on the season 🐘 pic.twitter.com/c7b3nUgFtA — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 17, 2026

Jeff McNeil has been struggling at the plate, and he's been the team's primary option there against right-handed pitching. However, now that Alika is hot, and Max Muncy is also back, it seems like McNeil might just get moved to a bench role now.

During Gelof's amazing rookie season, he spent his time at second base for the A's, but now that he's proven his athleticism at third base, it's been really fun to watch, and he's certainly the team's best option at the hot corner.