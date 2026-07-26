A’s Drop Game 2 as Offense Fails Patchwork Pitching

Even though many things were starting to go right, the Athletics would be unable to parlay their momentum into Saturday. The A's need something to give soon. And while the pitching as a whole wasn't terrible, it was the offense that ultimately cost them the game.

With Nick Kurtz back in the lineup, it could be assumed that the Athletics would be in a better spot. But as we saw, there are still a few blocks that must be placed before this team is a consistent winner again.

The Athletics Offense is a Mess

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics designated hitter Jonah Heim (15) bats against the Los Angeles Angels during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics' offense has been good as of late. This is ironic considering it was the pitching that was responsible for most of the Athletics shortcomings this season. With how good the pitching has been post-All-Star Break for the most part , these offensive struggles post-All-Star have really caused this team to nose-dive.

This is very frustrating, especially when you take into account all the talent the Athletics currently have in their lineup. Nick Kurtz, Tommy White, Tyler Soderstrom, and Jacob Wilson, to name a few. But even with so many consistent bats , this team still cannot get things going. The pieces are in place, but the results have been below expectations.

Its Time to Talk About Nick Kurtz

Jul 4, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) looks on in a game against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Kurtz, without a doubt, is the best player for the Athletics when things go his way. His ability to get on base, with elite power, has made him one of, if not the best, young players in all of baseball. But in his last six games, he has failed to record a hit, which has been a massive reason why the Athletics offense has been unable to get off the ground.

In the loss, he would go 0-for-4, with four strikeouts. However, it is important to consider that this was Kurtz's first game off the IL due to a thumb injury. It can also be assumed that during his hitless streak, his thumb was an issue. And while that is not confirmed, there has to be an explanation for this cold streak.

Giving the Circumstances, the Athletics Pitching Showed Up

May 1, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Brady Basso (66) looks on after being pulled during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With J .T. Ginn on the IL , there was always going to be a missing spot in terms of a starting pitcher during this series. Brady Basso got the start and pitched 2.1 innings, allowing just two hits and one walk. Considering Basso is a reliever, this outing was perfect for the Athletics.

Mason Barnett would actually be the guy who lost the game for the Athletics. In 3.1 innings pitched, he would allow two runs and four hits, not bad but not great. Barnett does deserve some grace; his 3.1 innings pitched were the second most he has gotten through all season, with the most being 4.0 on June 5.

Jul 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics pitcher Mason Barnett (63) looks on after the Chicago White Sox score during the seventh inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bottom line is that the Athletics entered this game not expecting much from their pitching. And while this is harsh, historically the Athletics have had poor pitching, and with a patchwork effort, the result we received exceeded patchwork expectations . Once the offense can get going, the A's could be in a better spot soon.