A’s Drop Game 2 as Offense Fails Patchwork Pitching
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Even though many things were starting to go right, the Athletics would be unable to parlay their momentum into Saturday. The A's need something to give soon. And while the pitching as a whole wasn't terrible, it was the offense that ultimately cost them the game.
With Nick Kurtz back in the lineup, it could be assumed that the Athletics would be in a better spot. But as we saw, there are still a few blocks that must be placed before this team is a consistent winner again.
The Athletics Offense is a Mess
The Athletics' offense has been good as of late. This is ironic considering it was the pitching that was responsible for most of the Athletics shortcomings this season. With how good the pitching has been post-All-Star Break for the most part, these offensive struggles post-All-Star have really caused this team to nose-dive.
This is very frustrating, especially when you take into account all the talent the Athletics currently have in their lineup. Nick Kurtz, Tommy White, Tyler Soderstrom, and Jacob Wilson, to name a few. But even with so many consistent bats, this team still cannot get things going. The pieces are in place, but the results have been below expectations.
Its Time to Talk About Nick Kurtz
Nick Kurtz, without a doubt, is the best player for the Athletics when things go his way. His ability to get on base, with elite power, has made him one of, if not the best, young players in all of baseball. But in his last six games, he has failed to record a hit, which has been a massive reason why the Athletics offense has been unable to get off the ground.
In the loss, he would go 0-for-4, with four strikeouts. However, it is important to consider that this was Kurtz's first game off the IL due to a thumb injury. It can also be assumed that during his hitless streak, his thumb was an issue. And while that is not confirmed, there has to be an explanation for this cold streak.
Giving the Circumstances, the Athletics Pitching Showed Up
With J.T. Ginn on the IL, there was always going to be a missing spot in terms of a starting pitcher during this series. Brady Basso got the start and pitched 2.1 innings, allowing just two hits and one walk. Considering Basso is a reliever, this outing was perfect for the Athletics.
Mason Barnett would actually be the guy who lost the game for the Athletics. In 3.1 innings pitched, he would allow two runs and four hits, not bad but not great. Barnett does deserve some grace; his 3.1 innings pitched were the second most he has gotten through all season, with the most being 4.0 on June 5.
The bottom line is that the Athletics entered this game not expecting much from their pitching. And while this is harsh, historically the Athletics have had poor pitching, and with a patchwork effort, the result we received exceeded patchwork expectations. Once the offense can get going, the A's could be in a better spot soon.
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Andrew Ferguson is the beat writer at Athletics On SI. He is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV, striving to turn his lifelong passion for sports into his career.Follow afergLV