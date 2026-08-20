Why Athletics Messed Up at Trade Deadline This Summer
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The A's pitching struggles have been evident in this series against Kansas City, as the team had a real chance to win each of the first three games and blew games two and three after the eighth inning.
At the deadline, the A's had the opportunity to trade off some of their depth in the infield and outfield to land a young and controllable arm. Instead, the team elected to deal Colby Thomas for Seth Johnson and remained quiet otherwise.
They were in talks about trading Shea Langeliers before it was announced that he'd be out for the rest of the season with a torn meniscus. We also mentioned Jonah Heim as a possible option as well.
One of the big moves that could have been made was sending off some infield depth, such as Tommy White, to land young starter Emerson Hancock from the Mariners.
A's Needed To Trade Infield Depth
When you look at how the future infield aligns itself for the A's, there are a lot of young infielders who could be without a spot.
Obviously, Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson should be locks for first base and shortstop. The other two infield spots have a handful of future candidates. You have to assume that baseball's top-three prospect, Leo De Vries, would eventually slot into second or third base.
Even without Leo, the team has Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, who has looked like another Jacob Wilson. You also have Tommy White, Max Muncy, Darell Hernaiz, and Alika Williams, who have all been productive at some point this season.
If the team had just dealt one of those infielders, they likely could have built a package to land a young pitcher who would really help their depleted staff.
Jonah Heim Should Have Been Traded
We talked about it before the deadline, but there was no reason for Jonah Heim to remain on the team.
There were lots of contending teams in need of catching help, and the A's had a switch-hitting veteran catcher who has been one of the team's most clutch hitters all season. Heim is also an impending free agent, so the odds that he returns next season are slim.
The A's likely asked for too much in exchange for Heim, but they should have lowered their price and gotten anything they could for him. Now he will probably leave the team in free agency for nothing.
Sure, the A's would be without a great catcher for the rest of this season, but even at that point, it felt like the team was going to have a very tough path to re-enter the playoff race.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2