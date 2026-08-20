Why Athletics Messed Up at Trade Deadline This Summer

The A's pitching struggles have been evident in this series against Kansas City, as the team had a real chance to win each of the first three games and blew games two and three after the eighth inning.

At the deadline, the A's had the opportunity to trade off some of their depth in the infield and outfield to land a young and controllable arm. Instead, the team elected to deal Colby Thomas for Seth Johnson and remained quiet otherwise.

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They were in talks about trading Shea Langeliers before it was announced that he'd be out for the rest of the season with a torn meniscus. We also mentioned Jonah Heim as a possible option as well.

One of the big moves that could have been made was sending off some infield depth, such as Tommy White, to land young starter Emerson Hancock from the Mariners.

A's Needed To Trade Infield Depth

Aug 17, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Athletics third baseman Tommy White (47) celebrates with Athletics second baseman Donovan Walton (29) after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you look at how the future infield aligns itself for the A's, there are a lot of young infielders who could be without a spot.

Obviously, Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson should be locks for first base and shortstop. The other two infield spots have a handful of future candidates. You have to assume that baseball's top-three prospect, Leo De Vries, would eventually slot into second or third base.

Jul 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (44) makes a diving catch against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even without Leo, the team has Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, who has looked like another Jacob Wilson. You also have Tommy White, Max Muncy, Darell Hernaiz, and Alika Williams, who have all been productive at some point this season.

If the team had just dealt one of those infielders, they likely could have built a package to land a young pitcher who would really help their depleted staff.

Jonah Heim Should Have Been Traded

Aug 2, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) bats against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We talked about it before the deadline, but there was no reason for Jonah Heim to remain on the team.

There were lots of contending teams in need of catching help, and the A's had a switch-hitting veteran catcher who has been one of the team's most clutch hitters all season. Heim is also an impending free agent, so the odds that he returns next season are slim.

Jul 29, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) rounds the bases after hitting a one run home run during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's likely asked for too much in exchange for Heim, but they should have lowered their price and gotten anything they could for him. Now he will probably leave the team in free agency for nothing.

Sure, the A's would be without a great catcher for the rest of this season, but even at that point, it felt like the team was going to have a very tough path to re-enter the playoff race.