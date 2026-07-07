Athletics’ Two All-Star Starters Could Signal Bigger Changes Ahead

With Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers both receiving starting bids, big things could be on the horizon for the Athletics.

There is no question that both Kurtz and Langeliers have had a major influence on the Athletics this season. But what if this could lead to bigger things down the road for the Athletics? And while the Athletics have struggled as of late , in the long term, these All-Star selections carry major weight.

Strong Core in Place

Jun 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) talks with Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one primarily applies to Kurtz, as Langeliers' long-term future with the Athletics is still up in the air. Either way, the point still stands: the Athletics have one, potentially two players who will serve as the team's cornerstones for years to come. Something not many teams have the privilege of.

Even though it appears the Athletics will miss the postseason this year, their current trajectory still suggests a bright future for this young team. With two no-doubt All-Star bids, it is clear that this team is a move or two away from truly breaking out. Hopefully, the Athletics can capitalize on this in the coming season.

Future Free Agency Implications Are Positive

Mar 31, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers during the game against the Chicago Cubs at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is important to keep in mind that Kurtz's path to the All-Star Game was abnormal. For starters, he was not voted in as a starter via the fan vote; rather, he would step in for Vlad Guerrero Jr., after he opted not to participate. But getting to that point is where things get interesting. Kurtz was named a starter after receiving the most player votes.

To be named first in player voting, two things need to be true: be really good at baseball and be respected among your peers. Kurtz easily checked both of those boxes. Because of this, many players would be comfortable sharing the field with Kurtz. With the move to Vegas coming soon, the Athletics could become a hot free-agent market.

Contract Negotiations Will Be Tricky

Jun 23, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) reacts after striking out during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All-Star selections usually mean that the value of said player will go up. The same applies to both Kurtz and Langeliers. And while Kurtz is in the midst of contract negotiations, he remains under team control until 2031. Langeliers, on the other hand, will be a free agent in 2028.

Kurtz will cost a pretty penny; there is simply no other way around it. But Langeliers could be tricky. Scott Boras is his agent and is known as a very hard-nosed negotiator. And with an All-Star bid under Langeliers' belt, the asking price just shot up significantly. It will be interesting to see how that situation unfolds in the near future.

Mar 31, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers during the game against the Chicago Cubs at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bottom line is that this is a significant moment for Athletics baseball, one that could prove to be a tipping point for the franchise as a whole. However, the Athletics need to handle it properly. Whether that means handing out major contracts or surrounding these players with more talent, something has to happen.