A's Sign Former Atlanta Braves Reliever with Upside

The Athletics keep bringing in minor-league free agents this November, but their latest addition is someone that is coming from outside of the organization. The A's have also re-signed left-handers Matt Krook and Ben Bowden recently, after bringing them in last winter. This time around, they're bringing in a veteran reliever in Wander Suero.

The 34-year-old right-hander signed a minor-league deal with the Atlanta Braves in January, and made his debut with the club on July 13. He'd make three appearances with the Braves in the month, giving up six runs on five hits and two walks in five innings of work. He came back up in late August and gave up another five hits, two runs and two walks across 1 1/3 innings.

In total, he held a 13.50 ERA in 6 1/3 innings of work at the big league level. Suero ended up being designated for assignment by the Braves in early September, only to be claimed by the New York Mets, where he'd collect two innings in the minors before the end of the season.

In 2024 with the Houston Astros, he made it into one game in April against the Kansas City Royals. With the score tied, he came in to pitch the bottom of the ninth with the zombie runner on second, and promptly gave up a game-winning hit to Salvador Perez on two pitches.

That was his only MLB appearance with the Astros, and his only shot in the big leagues in 2024. For his career, he has appeared in seven of the last eight big-league seasons with one team or another, totaling 199 2/3 innings and holding a 4.96 ERA with a 1.32 WHIP, though he hasn't been a regular in the big leagues since 2021 with the Washington Nationals.

Interesting Depth Piece

Jun 23, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals relief pitcher Wander Suero (51) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While the results haven't been there in the big leagues, just looking at the teams that have picked him up in recent seasons—the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves and New York Mets starting in 2023—those are clubs that are typically ahead of the curve when it comes to targeting pitchers.

On the other hand, they've all let him go and the most big-league innings he's received was the eight he got with the Dodgers back in 2023.

In 43 Triple-A games with Atlanta this past season, Suero tossed 46 2/3 innings and held a 1.35 ERA (2.62 FIP) while also striking out 31.2% of hitters and walking 6.9% of those he faced. Those numbers are terrific.

His arsenal is led by a solid cutter that sits at 92 miles per hour, and this past season he relied primarily on his changeup as his secondary offering while also tossing in a couple of curves.

Adding Suero is likely just a depth move for the club, where his number gets called if injuries begin to mount or they endure another 1-20 stretch where they just need some innings from somewhere. He hasn't been a big ground ball guy in his career, and he's also given up home runs at a fairly high clip in recent years, and those just don't mix well with pitching in West Sacramento.

Recommended Articles: