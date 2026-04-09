A's Turn to J.T. Ginn for Friday Start vs. Mets

While the A's decided to officially call up Jack Perkins on Thursday, there had been no official announcement made over who would be getting the ball for the A's against the New York Mets on Friday. The reasoning for this was because manager Mark Kotsay wanted to see how the series against the Yankees played out, which could be a determining factor in the team's decision.

Turns out that Kotsay didn't have to use long-man J.T. Ginn against the Yankees, so now he is free to start Friday's game against the Mets. Given that Ginn has maxed out at 47 pitches so far this season, he's likely only looking at the first few frames if all goes well.

That could leave the new addition, Perkins, as a tandem starter for the club, as he has built up his arm a little more in relief with Triple-A Las Vegas. The two of them combined, if effective, should be able to produce about six to seven innings.

Ginn, former Mets prospect

Ginn was acquired by the A's from the Mets back in 2022 as the main piece of the Chris Bassitt deal. Adam Oller also came over to the green and gold in that trade. The 26-year-old righty debuted with the A's in 2024, and even started the team's last game in Oakland, but has had up-and-down performances in his time in the big leagues.

He began the 2025 campaign in the minors, but was up in Sacramento to make his season debut against the New York Mets on April 12. He went 5 1/3 innings, gave up five hits, one earned run (a solo home run), walked two and struck out six.

So far this season Ginn has posted a 5.14 ERA in three appearances spanning seven innings out of the bullpen. He's walked a pair and struck out four.

Brent Rooker leaves early against Yankees

Apr 8, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker (25) hits a run scoring sacrifice fly in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Brent Rooker took a hack in the first inning on Thursday against the Yankees, and had to be immediately removed from the game. The A's are calling it right flank discomfort, which, depending on the severity of the discomfort, could keep him out for weeks as a worst-case scenario.

Martín Gallegos of MLB.com is reporting that Rooker will undergo further imaging Friday morning, and that he's feeling "alright" with some tightness and soreness on his right side.

Obviously, the A's will have to see how things go with the imaging before determining next steps regarding when he can return or a potential IL stint for the A's DH. The A's are expected to face three right-handers this weekend (Clay Holmes, Kodai Senga and Freddy Peralta), which will keep the team's lineup options flexible without Rooker, if needed.

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