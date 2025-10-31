Closer with Fourth-Most Saves in MLB History Could Provide Vital Experience to A's
With the A's trading away Mason Miller at this year's deadline, there is an opening for a big "C" Closer in the team's bullpen this offseason. After the Miller trade, five A's relievers tallied saves across the final two months of the season, and only the Cleveland Guardians bullpen held a better ERA than the 2.99 of the Sacramento club.
Still, there are questions remaining about whether manager Mark Kotsay and the front office would like to deploy that same approach to bullpen management over a full season, especially with one of their most effective relief pitchers, Sean Newcomb, hitting free agency this winter.
The A's have not typically found success when they go out and grab an experienced reliever, but with the group of players the team has right now, adding a veteran to the mix would certainly appear to be a wise move. This rings especially true with the team looking to make a run at a postseason berth in 2026.
That's why going after Kenley Jansen, who spent the 2025 season with the Los Angeles Angels, could be a move the club considers. Jansen was part of the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series run in 2020, has plenty of postseason experience, racking up 65 1/3 innings in October. He also ranks fourth on the all-time saves leaderboard with 476—just two back of Lee Smith.
If his ultimate goal is to make a play for 600 career saves, the A's are a team that could certainly help him make a dent in that deficit. It also wouldn't hurt that they should be playing meaningful games late in the season, which has to be enticing.
Last season with the Angels the 38-year-old posted a 2.59 ERA (3.98 FIP) across 59 innings of work, saving 29 games. That ERA certainly stands out as impressive, but the FIP is a little worrisome. The reason that it was so high was that his strikeout rate dipped to 24.4%, which is the lowest of his career, and his left on base rate was an astronomical 85.2%.
He hadn't reached higher than a LOB% of 77.5% since 2018, while his career mark is 79.9%. That said, his cutter is still his bread and butter, with the righty using it 81.6% of the time, and his velocity has stayed consistent on the pitch, sitting at 92.8 miles per hour.
In terms of ERA+, his 165 (100 is league average) was his best mark since 2021 with the Dodgers, and was his fifth-best season in a 16-year career.
The big question with Jansen is if he'd be open to signing with the A's, who are set to play next season in a minor-league ballpark. On the one hand, the Angels have been in the headlines this winter for poor facilities and an air conditioning system that doesn't work. While the dugout isn't attached to the clubhouse, the air conditioning at Sutter Health is pretty nice.
There's also the fact that the A's would be able to pay him (or perhaps slightly overpay), while presenting a nice opportunity to close and collect saves, and the team should be fairly competitive. There may not be too many of those types of landing spots available for the 38-year-old this offseason.