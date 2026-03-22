A's Release Trio of Prospects

As we get closer to Opening Day, the A's big-league roster continues to come into focus. As players are shipped out of camp to create more playing time for the roster regulars, those optioned or reassigned join minor-league camp. The roster for each A's minor-league affiliate also begins to come into focus, and at a point, not everyone is going to stick around.

That's what happened earlier this week as the A's ended up releasing right-handers Tom Reisinger and Hunter Breault , along with left-hander Colton Johnson. None of these three prospects were ranked, but all three had spent a few years in the organization. Let's take a look at what each of them had produced in their time in the A's organization.

Colton Johnson

The 27-year-old lefty was a 16th round selection of the A's back in 2021 out of Illinois State. He was taken as a fifth-year senior and was sitting at 88-92 with his fastball. He made a brief appearance in A Ball that season, but it would then take a couple of years to get him back in a minor-league game.

He'd reemerge in 2024 and make appearances in both High-A and Double-A, posting a combined 2.79 ERA (3.48 FIP) across 58 innings of work.

He'd come pretty close to replicating those numbers last year, posting a 2.98 ERA (4.82 FIP) in 48 1/3 innings. In his two scoreless innings this spring, he gave up one hit, walked two and struck out three.

Hunter Breault

Taken in the same draft and Johnson, Breault was selected in the 20th round out of Oregon. The 26-year old had been pitching on the A's farm since, and his ERAs have typically been on the higher end.

While he made an appearance in Triple-A back in 2022, that occasionally happens where a player that likely isn't ready for that level just yet gets a quick cup of coffee to help fill out the roster because of internal shuffling around the big league roster and its affiliates. In his 7 1/3 innings of work, he posted a 9.82 ERA.

Outside of that quick stint, Breault never got past High-A, where he posted a 5.36 ERA (5.37 FIP) last season.

Tom Reisinger

Reisinger is the youngest of the trio at 25, and was selected by the A's in the 10th round of the 2023 draft out of East Stroudsburg U. He spent the 2024 campaign with Stockton, posting a 9.05 ERA across 62 2/3 innings, and followed that up with a 6.27 ERA last season in High-A Lansing.

His strikeout rate in '24 was just 16.4% while he was walking opposing batters at a 12.7% clip. Last season he actually walked more players than he struck out, finishing with a 13.4% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate.

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