The A's Lineup the Last Time They Led the AL West

With a win over the Texas Rangers, the A's have vaulted into sole possession of first place in the AL West. No, this isn't the final day of the 2012 season, but a mid-April game in 2026. And for the first time since June 19, 2021, the A's are back on top.

For the first time since June 19, 2021, the A’s are alone atop the AL West. — Jason Burke (@ByJasonB) April 16, 2026

It's still early, but this is a big deal for the A's, who haven't made the postseason since 2020 and entered the season as a fringe contender. Sitting atop the division after facing a slew of tough competition should bode well for the season ahead.

The recent winning has also been done without a key piece of the lineup in DH Brent Rooker, who landed on the IL on Friday ahead of the New York Mets series. The A's have proceeded to go 5-1 against the Mets and Rangers and have a chance to take three of four from Texas with a win on Thursday.

Since it's too early to start prognosticating about the implications of a day in first place this early in the season, let's take a look at the A's lineup from the last day they had been in first in the AL West.

A's lineup from June 19, 2021

Jul 30, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) reacts after the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images | Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

Let's remember some guys. Here is the order for that game against the Yankees in New York back in 2021.

CF Mark Canha

2B Tony Kemp

1B Matt Olson

DH Mitch Moreland

3B Matt Chapman

C Sean Murphy

RF Seth Brown

LF Chad Pinder

SS Elvis Andrus

SP Chris Bassitt

This is obviously right before the last big teardown for the club, as Bassitt, Chapman and Olson would be traded before the start of the following season, while Murphy would be moved after the 2022 campaign.

As you can probably infer, the A's lost this game to the New York Yankees, 7-5, hence why it was the last time they'd been in first place. If they'd won the game, then the date in question would have been a day later. In fact, this was the beginning of a three-game losing streak for the A's.

They'd finish at 86-76, nine games behind the AL West champion Houston Astros, while the Seattle Mariners would finish second at 90-72.

The hope for this year's A's is that April 15, 2026 will be the marker of when they took control of the West this season and never looked back. The club has the talent to make it happen, but they'll be challenged by the Seattle Mariners over the course of the season, with those challenges set to begin next week on the road.

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