New A's Prospect, Kade Morris, Shines in Debut
The Oakland Athletics acquired Kade Morris from the New York Mets at the Trade Deadline in exchange for long-time A's starter Paul Blackburn. Both pitchers made their organizational debuts on Friday night, with Blackburn pitching for the Mets in Anaheim, and Morris pitching for High-A Lansing.
The 22-year-old righty was impressive for the Lugnuts, tossing seven innings, giving up seven hits, three earned runs, walking two, and striking out three. According to Lansing Lugnuts announcer Jesse Goldberg-Strassler, Morris was sitting around 93 miles per hour with this heater.
In both the first and the seventh, Morris used his athleticism to field bunt attempts, but each time he threw the ball away to advance the runner to second. He was able to pitch around the miscue in the first, but the runner in the seventh came around to score, and ultimately is the run that hung the loss on Morris in his debut. Lansing ultimately lost 7-2.
The seven innings he put up were the most by a Lansing starter this season, and matches a career-high for Morris in his first full season as a pro. On the year, Morris is 4-7 with a 3.53 ERA across 99 1/3 innings.
Baseball America recently ranked Morris the A's No. 23 prospect post-deadline, and had this to say: "Morris’ athleticism, arm strength and clean delivery should take him far in pro ball, potentially to the back of a big league rotation if he continues improving."
As for Blackburn, he took the ball for the Mets against the Angels and fired six innings of one-run ball, allowing six hits, walking two, and striking out six. This is Blackburn's fifth career win against the Angels in seven career starts, and he has never lost when facing the Halos.
If Blackburn stays on turn, he will pitch on Wednesday in Colorado, and then opening the next Mets' homestand the following Tuesday at Citi Field when they welcome the Oakland A's.