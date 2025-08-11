Updated A's Top 30 Prospects After Draft, Mason Miller Trade
MLB Pipeline has updated all MLB teams' Top 30 prospects as well as their overall Top 100 prospects. The A's have landed themselves three players in the Top 100, including recently acquired number three overall prospect in MLB, Leo De Vries, 2025 first round draft pick Jamie Arnold, and 2024 draftee left-hander Gage Jump.
Before the update, right-hander Luis Morales, who just made his first MLB start, was ranked in the Top 100. Now, after the update, Morales is not ranked within the Top 100, but is likely right on the cusp.
The rest of the A's Top 30 did not change too much from what it was before the update. Overall, there are five prospects in the Top 30 from the 2025 draft. Second-round pick Devin Taylor comes in ranked eighth overall in the farm.
Taylor has played in six games for the Low-A Stockton Ports, hitting .333 with a 1.148 OPS and two home runs. Similar to Jacob Wilson and Nick Kurtz, Taylor could move through the minors quickly because of his advanced bat.
The A's fourth-round pick, Gavin Turley, ranks 14th overall in the system. He holds a .731 OPS in Stockton with three extra-base hits. Fifth-round pick Zane Taylor debuts as the 29th-ranked prospect, who is currently at the Complex League in Arizona.
Finally, and maybe the biggest surprise, the A's 11th-round pick from this past draft, Bobby Boser, ranks 30th overall in the farm. Boser has a .797 OPS with Stockton and four extra-base hits.
All the prospects the A's received at the trade deadline remain ranked: De Vries (A's No. 1, MLB No. 3), Braden Nett (A's No. 6), Henry Baez (A's No. 10), Eduarniel Núñez (A's No. 18), and Kenya Huggins (A's No. 25). Huggins was the player acquired in the Miguel Andujar trade with the Cincinnati Reds.
The A's biggest international free agent signing from last winter, two-way player Shotaro Morii, ranks 24th in the system. Morii has been hitting well in rookie ball, holding a .783 OPS with 12 extra-base hits.
The 18-year-old Japanese standout has shown impressive plate discipline, with a 19.1% walk rate and a 25% strikeout rate. Morii could start working on the mound this winter in the complex league, which will make him an even more coveted prospect.
Another international signing debuted in the A's Top 30. Shortstop Edgar Montero, who signed with the A's for $1.2 million in 2024, has had a good year. In the Dominican Summer League, Montero is hitting .322 with a 1.119 OPS and 23 extra-base hits. However, the most impressive stat is his 26.9% walk rate and his 21.2% strikeout rate.
The rest of the A's Top 30 is filled with familiar faces, and they come with a lot of potential. This farm system may be the deepest the A's have had in decades, and it extends far past the Top 30. There are at least a dozen additional prospects who could have made the list, which highlights the strength of the system.