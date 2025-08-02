Where the A's New Prospects Rank in Their System
The A's made a surprise move at the deadline, dealing closer Mason Miller to the San Diego Padres along with lefty JP Sears. Right before the final buzzer, the A's dealt Miguel Andujar to the Cincinnati Reds as well.
A's GM David Forst assured fans that trading Miller is not "like old times." Which, of course, is in reference to the A's selling pretty much all of their good players and hitting the reset button more than once over the past two decades.
In return, the A's received five prospects for the three players they dealt. All five currently rank in the A's Top 30 according to MLB Pipeline.
Leo De Vries was the highest-ranked prospect ever dealt at the deadline. He currently ranks No. 1 in the A's system and No. 3 in all of MLB. De Vries made his debut Thursday night in Lansing with the A's High-A affiliate. Only 18-years-old, De Vries is still a ways away from making his MLB debut, but scouts have labeled him as a superstar in the making.
The A's also acquired right-handed pitcher Braden Nett from the Padres, who was their No. 3 prospect. Nett ranks at the A's No.5 prospect and was assigned to the Double-A Midland Rockhounds.
Nett held a 3.39 ERA with 86 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings with the Padres' Double-A affiliate. He has had shoulder and elbow issues in the past and struggles with walks, but throws two plus pitches that pair nicely with the rest of his arsenal.
The third prospect the A's received from the Padres is right-handed pitcher Henry Baez, who may be the most underrated prospect in the return. Baez pitched lights out with the Padres' Double-A affiliate.
Making 20 starts, throwing 96 2/3 innings, with 89 strikeouts and 31 walks, and holding batters to a .195 batting average, he held a 1.00 WHIP. Baez had a 50.1% ground ball rate in 2024 and has a 53.6% rate in 2025. The A's have been looking for pitchers with high ground ball rates, and they got one in Baez.
Baez ranks as the A's No. 9 prospect and appears on the roster page for the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators, though he has not yet reported.
The final piece the A's received from the Padres is right-handed relief pitcher Eduarniel Núñez. Núñez has joined the A's big league roster and throws two plus pitches. He ranks as the A's No. 17 prospect and will help a Miller-less A's bullpen. While he has two great pitches, he struggles with command, but that can be improved with time.
In return for Andujar, the A's landed right-handed pitcher Kenya Huggins. He ranks as the A's No. 27 prospect and was assigned to the A's High-A affiliate in Lansing, joining De Vries. In 63 1/3 innings, Huggins has posted a 3.69 ERA with 57 strikeouts.
The A's did well, receiving prospects that bolstered their farm to the strongest it has been in a decade or more. The A's will gear up for contention in 2026, and these prospects will help them do that.