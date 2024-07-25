A's Ticket Prices for Final Game Going Up
The number of remaining tickets available for the Oakland A's final game at the Coliseum continues to dwindle on the team's website, and with that decreased supply, the prices on the secondary markets are reaching ridiculous amounts.
The A's last game at the Coliseum on September 26 against the Texas Rangers has just 854 tickets left, according to Twitter user "Justice for Oakland Fans," who has been keeping an eye on the amount of interest in the event. The get-in price is now $104 for tickets in the third deck. Most of the seats available are in the back of the sections, and all of the available tickets are way out in the outfield.
Because of this, tickets on StubHub are now climbing in price, but offering better seating options. There is one pair of seats, listed for $172 each, that is down the first base line in section 104, row 9. Tickets in the third deck are cheaper, but also in the third deck. There are no available options for under $100 per ticket.
With so few tickets remaining, and with two months until the game is actually played, one burning question remains: Will the A's open up Mount Davis? On the one hand, opening up 10,000+ seats would be one last cash grab for A's owner John Fisher, and given how popular this game is proving to be, pricing could be a bit higher than normal. Ten thousand tickets sold at even $50 a pop would be an extra $500,000.
On the other hand, the team has already informed at least half of the non-baseball operations staff that their jobs will no longer exist after the season ends. It could be a rowdy atmosphere anyway, so would adding to the crowd size be a wise move with a disincentivized staff on hand?
Whether the A's decide to open up Mt. Davis or not, the ballpark is likely to be packed for their presumed final game in Oakland.