Blue Jays' Jesus Sánchez Exits Game With Injury After Being Struck By Ball Thrown By Fan

The Blue Jays have been plagued by injuries this season, and their woes only worsened on Sunday after outfielder Jesus Sánchez was forced to exit the game.

The injury to Sánchez was truly bizarre. While Sánchez was out in right field, a fan in the stands at Oriole Park appeared to throw a baseball onto the field. The ball struck Sánchez directly in the right arm, and he immediately reacted as if he was in discomfort. Jays manager John Schneider and a member of the training staff went to check on Sánchez, who was subsequently removed from the game. As Sánchez exited the field, he was seen gingerly clutching his right arm.

Here’s a look at what went down:

Jesús Sánchez was forced to leave the game after being hit by a baseball thrown by a fan. https://t.co/JpECpWGntm pic.twitter.com/UyKtOyreUh — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 31, 2026

The fan who threw the object at Sánchez was reportedly ejected from the game. It’s unclear if they will face additional consequences. Orioles reporter Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports that the fan was a young boy, around the age of 13. According to fans sitting nearby, the boy thought Sánchez was gesturing as if he wanted him to throw the ball his way. The fan obliged, but when they threw it, the outfielder had turned away, and it hit him directly on the right forearm.

The Blue Jays provided an update on Sanchez’s status, indicating that he exited the game with a right forearm contusion and that he underwent x-rays which were negative for a fracture. It’s not yet clear if he’ll require a stint on the IL.

Sanchez, who was 1-for-2 at the plate at that point in the game, was replaced by Yohendrick Piñango. This season, Sanchez has a .783 OPS with six home runs and 28 RBIs in 56 games. It’s his first season in Toronto after he played the first six years of his career with the Marlins. He was traded to the Astros last season before signing with the Jays in the offseason.

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