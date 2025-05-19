Asinine Trade Idea Has Blue Jays Sending Bo Bichette to New York Yankees
Now that the Major League Baseball season is over a quarter of the way finished, more concrete proclamations can be made about middling teams like the Toronto Blue Jays.
Entering the year, the organization wanted to put together a true contender since the last time they won a postseason series was in 2016.
That prompted the Blue Jays to spend for Anthony Santander and Max Scherzer and make trades for some other pieces they believe can get them over the final hurdle when it comes to advancing in the playoffs.
However, things have not gone the way anyone envisioned with them sitting two games under .500.
Because of that, trade speculation surrounding Toronto will begin to heat up, with many analysts putting together some ideas about how the franchise can sell off some expiring contracts to get pieces back in return that could help Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the short and long-term.
Contrary to popular belief, not all ideas are good ones, and that certainly is the case when it comes to the ridiculous trade idea put together by Andrew Wright of Newsweek that has the Blue Jays sending Bo Bichette to their division rival New York Yankees.
"... because of Toronto already being two games under .500 and not looking like much of a playoff threat, a Bichette trade makes perfect sense. The Yankees swooping in and making a move with a division rival would prove just how serious they are about getting back to the World Series for the second consecutive season," he wrote.
While Toronto could ship out Bichette if things continue to spiral and they don't feel like they'll be able -- or willing -- to re-sign him after the year, trading him to the Yankees is an asinine notion.
Why would the Blue Jays help their division rivals?
Sure, maybe if New York extends a Godfather offer they can't refuse then they might take the deal. But the Yankees also have very little incentive to send some of their best prospects to Toronto in exchange for a half-season of Bichette who could leave their organization in free agency.
This entire idea is absurd and not rooted in reality.