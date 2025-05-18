Blue Jays Will Be Popular Team Around Trade Deadline if Out of Contention
The Toronto Blue Jays are a team that many people around the MLB are going to be keeping a close eye on in the coming weeks.
They have spent a lot of money and assets the last few months trying to turn their team into a playoff contender.
Over the winter, they traded for three-time Gold Glove Award winner and All-Star second baseman Andres Gimenez, acquiring him from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for Spencer Horwitz.
They spent in free agency, signing All-Star right fielder Anthony Santander, closer Jeff Hoffman and future Hall of Fame starting pitcher Max Scherzer. Relief pitcher Yimi Garcia was re-signed as well.
Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. committed to the franchise long-term, agreeing to a massive 14-year, $500 million extension earlier in the season.
For the most part, those moves have not panned out.
Gimenez was still playing well defensively but his bat went ice-cold before hitting the injured list. Santander isn’t providing the impact the team had hoped for in the middle of their order.
Hoffman and Garcia have been solid for the most part, but Scherzer was injured in his first start of the season and has suffered a minor setback in his rehab, looking unlikely to return when eligible at the end of May.
The struggles of their biggest additions is a major reason why the Blue Jays are 22-23 entering play on May 18.
Right on the cusp of the playoff picture in the American League, Toronto needs to remain aggressive seeking upgrades if they want to make a push.
Alas, they could just as easily be sellers ahead of the deadline given how many assets they have.
“Toronto could be forced to sell, like last year, if it sits too far behind at the deadline. Other franchises would love the Blue Jays to be sellers again this year, with Bo Bichette, Chris Bassitt, Kevin Gausman, and George Springer potentially representing four of the best players available,” wrote Mitch Bannon of The Athletic (subscription required) in response to a mailbag question about whether or not the Blue Jays would be buyers or sellers later this summer.
However, Bannon did mention as well that if the team is remotely close to the playoff race, they would make additions in some capacity.
The jobs of Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins could depend on making a playoff push since both of their contracts expire after the 2025 campaign.