Balanced Blue Jays Among Top 10 Teams in Key Stats Over Last 30 Days
The Toronto Blue Jays are the real deal and it isn't just because of their strong offensive production, but their pitching staff as well. Their batting rotation sits in the top-five in multiple major hitting categories, but the mound is performing towards the top as well.
In the past 30 days (and over the course of the entire season) the Blue Jays lead the league in batting average. On the year they sit at .260, but as of recent they have jumped up to .274.
That isn't the only category they sit at the top of the league in, but on-base percentage (.356) and total hits (213) as well. The Boston Red Sox are the only team who has more RBI than Toronto by a lone run. They are the only two ball clubs with more than 120 in the last 30 days.
It would be unfair to say that their success has come solely from offensive production. Their pitching staff might not be sitting as high as their batters, but without their ability to keep runs off the board, they wouldn't be winning like they are.
They do, however, lead the league in wins, 18. Collectively, as a pitching staff, they sit in the top-10 in a few important stats- shutouts (tied for third), saves (tied for third), total strikeouts (fifth), and ERA (tenth)
Toronto just recently broke the franchise record for the number of consecutive wins they have had at home (11) as well as their longest homestand in history with seven. This ball club is really playing their best baseball right now.
The Jays are continuing to pull away in the AL East over the New York Yankees. At the end of June, the Blue Jays trailed them in the division by three games and they now have a four-game lead over their division rivals as they race to 60 wins.
The two rivals are squaring off in Toronto, again, currently and the Yankees have gone 0-5 against them in less than a month. They are in an extremely tight division, but as of late, they are proving to be superior. All eyes are on the postseason and the Blue Jays should not be counted out as contenders for the American League.
