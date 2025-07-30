Blue Jays Among Many Teams Discussing Potential Trade for Minnesota Twins Ace
The Toronto Blue Jays have had an absolutely spectacular start to their 2025 season, leading the American League East with a 63-44 record to their name ahead of their July 29 matchup. Not only does this put them at the top of their division, it also puts them at the top of the American League record-wise, now competing with the Detroit Tigers for that spot on a day-to-day basis.
Over the course of the year, the team has found its stride and put together an exceptional group of talent. With a strong set of bullpen arms, some great bats, and a solid starting rotation, there is a lot to like about the current iteration of the Blue Jays.
The question down the stretch becomes, do they have enough talent to survive some injury scares, and if so, enough to compete against some tough postseason opponents?
Starting pitching is likely the biggest question of the bunch, as they could most certainly use some more top-end options in the mix to really facilitate some great starts and get to their elite bullpen. According to a new report from an MLB insider, they could be among the teams considering adding just that.
Which Twins Players Are the Blue Jays Making Calls on?
In a recent report from Jim Bowden of CBS Sports, he noted that there are five teams "speed dialing" the Minnesota Twins in regards to some of their top talents, and that the Twins could be one of the most interesting teams to watch at the deadline. Among the teams interested in their players? The Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Seattle Mariners and Toronto.
The players Bowden mentions as targets are starting pitcher Joe Ryan, shortstop Willi Castro, center fielder Harrison Bader, and essentially the team's whole bullpen.
Joe Ryan and Harrison Bader are likely the two best fits in regards to the Blue Jays, as starting pitching and outfielders are the two larger-scale needs for them.
Ryan would be an exceptional pickup all-around for Toronto, as he has been in his best form throughout the 2025 campaign. In 21 appearances (20 starts), he has a 2.82 ERA, 0.923 WHIP, 10-5 record, 150 ERA+, 137 strikeouts, 24 walks allowed and 14 home runs surrendered. A 2025 All-Star, it would take quite a strong package to land him, especially considering how many teams are interested in acquiring him.
Regardless, he would be a spectacular fit for the Blue Jays, and someone they should be distinctly targeting in these next few hours.
