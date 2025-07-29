Blue Jays Could Be Long-Term Fit for Athletics Left-Hander at Trade Deadline
The Toronto Blue Jays have the best record in Major League Baseball headed into trade deadline week and are expected to make some significant and aggressive upgrades.
In a weak American League which could be ripe for the taking while protecting a narrow lead in the division, the Blue Jays have every reason in the world to treat this final roster improvement opportunity with the utmost importance.
Long predicted to add to the pitching staff even before the red-hot run which has catapulted Toronto on top of baseball, the Blue Jays all of the sudden should be one of the main teams in the headlines this week.
In a deep dive on the deadline tendencies of Toronto general manager Ross Atkins, team insider Mitch Bannon of The Athletic (subscription required) pointed out that the Blue Jays love to acquire controllable pitching for that given year and beyond.
Bannon pointed out examples ranging from Mike Bolsinger to José Berríos to make his case, and while trying to predict who could be next, he landed on a fascinating fit.
"Jeffrey Springs is a particularly interesting fit in the lower tier. He has a 4.13 ERA on the season and 4.01 mark away from Sacramento, projecting as a mid- or back-of-rotation lefty," Bannon wrote.
"He may not be an immediate upgrade in Toronto’s rotation, but with 110 career relief appearances (including two follower outings this year), Springs could join the bullpen and act as 2025 depth before rejoining the Jays’ starting staff next year."
Springs has made just two appearances out of the bullpen this year, however he clearly has the prior experience to get it done in relief rather than as a starter. In fact, the 32-year-old did not make the full time transition until just a couple of years ago.
The numbers this year will not blow you away, but at just $10.5 million for both this and next year before a $15 million club option in 2027, Springs is the exact kind of high-value, controllable add that Atkins has made a habit of trading for.
Springs may not be the piece to put this team over the top this year and should not be the only add, but with guys set to hit free agency after the year, he's absolutely capable of helping out now and taking on a bigger role moving forward.
Keep an eye on Springs and the Blue Jays as a potential surprising yet intriguing match if the Athletics are willing to make a deal.
