Blue Jays Top Prospect Being Promoted To Triple-A Buffalo After Dominant Stretch
The Toronto Blue Jays are going to be on the lookout for some pitching help ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline.
They have received solid contributions from their staff to this point, but adding another starter could help push the rotation from a middle-of-the-pack group to one projections have knocking on the door of the top 10.
If the opportunity presents itself, the Blue Jays could also look to acquire some help for the backend of their bullpen, where Jeff Hoffman has been lights out at points and far too hittable at others.
More News: Four Pitchers Blue Jays Should Target Before Upcoming Trade Deadline
While the farm system may not provide Toronto’s Big League roster with much help this year, there is one player making a name for himself that could reach The Show by the end of the 2025 season.
Kendry Rojas, the team’s No. 6 ranked prospect, is being promoted to Triple-A Buffalo after strong rehab assignments at the Florida Complex League and Single-A Dunedin preceded some strong showings with Double-A New Hampshire.
Keegan Matheson of MLB.com shared the news on X.
More News: Blue Jays Star Adds Another Record to His Hall of Fame Resume
Overall in 2025, the 22-year-old has made 10 appearances thus far, nine of them being starts, throwing 36.2 innings.
He has an impressive 2.45 ERA to go along with 56 strikeouts.
The command that he possesses for his entire arsenal is incredibly impressive for a player of his age. He has issued only seven walks thus far this season, showing an improvement with a 1.7 BB/9 ratio.
More News: Blue Jays Move Alejandro Kirk to Injured List, Recall Ali Sanchez
Rojas has allowed only two home runs and has a minuscule 6.9 H/9 ratio as well.
Originally signed for a $215,000 bonus in 2020, he has quickly made his way through the minor league system, developing nicely over the last few years and turning himself into one of the organization’s most promising prospects.
A shoulder injury stunted that development a bit in 2024, as he is still being stretched out with a single-season high of only 84 innings as a professional.
More News: Blue Jays Control AL East with Largest Lead Since Legendary 1993 Campaign
Already possessing a three-pitch repertoire, a strong showing in Triple-A could have Rojas on the radar for a late-season call-up should the need arise, whether it is in the rotation or out of the bullpen.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.