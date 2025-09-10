Blue Jays Analyst Buck Martinez Ripped Yankees During On-Air Broadcast
The Toronto Blue Jays had a wild game on Tuesday.
Facing being no-hit by the Houston Astros even after starting pitcher Luis Garcia left the outing early due to an injury, it seemed like the Blue Jays were going to succumb to another AL contender after dropping two out of three to the New York Yankees in their previous series.
With Toronto's lead in the AL East down to just two games entering Tuesday's action, it was time for them to find their stride again after cooling off following a scoring hot stretch during the summer where they played like the best team in baseball.
Thankfully, the Blue Jays turned things around in the top of the sixth inning when George Springer's first hit of the game for Toronto went over the fence. Later, Isiah Kiner-Falefa tied things up in the bottom of the ninth inning with a two-run RBI single that gave his team the chance to win in extras.
But the incredible comeback wasn't what garnered the attention of the baseball world. It was color commentator Buck Martinez ripping into the Yankees in the top of the seventh inning when he found out they were losing that became the talking point.
"You know, the Yankees — they're not a good team," Martinez said when finding out New York was getting bludgeoned by the Detroit Tigers. "I don't care what their record is. They have a lot of wild pitches, they make a lot of mistakes in the field, they don't run the bases very well. If they don't hit home runs, they don't have a chance to win."
Martinez has come under fire by some for those comments, but there are also plenty of people out there who agree with what the former manager had to say because there is truth in his statement. The Yankees have the ninth most wild pitches, they're seventh in errors committed, they've been caught stealing 20.5% of the time and they have a base running value of minus-1.2.
While the timing was notable since Martinez's criticism came out of nowhere, what he said was in fact truthful. However, the Blue Jays have also committed a high number of errors with 81 and have a worse base running value at minus-5.4, largely because they've been caught stealing 23.6% of the time. But Toronto does have considerably less wild pitches thrown (29) and have shown they can win without the longball.
Can Blue Jays Hold Off Yankees in AL East Race?
What would be embarrassing for Martinez is if the Yankees came back and overtook the Blue Jays in the AL East race, winning the division for the fourth time since Toronto won their last title. But is there a chance that can happen?
If there is, it's a slim one according to FanGraphs, who has the Blue Jays' chances of winning this division at 74.5% entering play on Sept. 10. That's even with a tougher remaining strength of schedule as they finish up this three-game set with the Astros before welcoming in the dangerous Baltimore Orioles.
After that, Toronto hits the road for four games against the Tampa Bay Rays and three against the Kansas City Royals, two teams that are fighting for their playoff lives. Then they close at home against the surging Boston Red Sox and a rematch with the Rays.
If the Blue Jays take care of business, they'll lock up this division title.