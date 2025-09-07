Blue Jays Fall to Yankees, Putting Magic Number Chase for AL East Title on Hold
The Toronto Blue Jays were mystified by New York Yankees starter Luis Gil and hampered by a long rain delay in a 3-1 loss at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.
Toronto (82-60) got a solid start from Chris Bassitt, who took the loss. He allowed two of the three Yankees’ runs, but both were unearned, as self-inflicted wounds got to the Blue Jays on Saturday. Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in the only run for Toronto, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two hits. Yankees catcher Austin Wells drove in two of New York’s three runs.
The win enabled the Yankees to cut the Blue Jays’ lead in the division and put Toronto’s trek toward trimming its magic number on hold for at least a day.
Blue Jays Magic Number to Clinch AL East
Entering Saturday’s action, the Blue Jays’ magic number to win the AL East was 18. That came after the Blue Jays beat the Yankees, 7-1, on Friday. Since Toronto is in first place and New York is in second, then any combination of Blue Jays wins or Yankees losses cuts the number by one. So, since New York won on Saturday, the magic number held steady at 18.
The Blue Jays still have the best record in the American League, which gives that team home-field advantage in the AL playoffs. But, the Detroit Tigers closed to within percentage points of Toronto by beating the Chicago White Sox. So the first seed is still up for grabs, and could by until the end of the season.
The Blue Jays are seeking to win their first division title since 2015, when they won 93 games and reached the American League Championship Series. Since that division title they've been to the postseason four other times, but always as a wild card team. The Blue Jays reached the ALCS again in 2016 but fell to Cleveland.
Toronto has a team good enough to duplicate what their 1992 and 1993 teams did, which was win the World Series. That 1993 season was the last time the Blue Jays played in the Fall Classic.
Toronto Blue Jays Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL East: 18
Toronto Blue Jays Games Remaining: 20
Toronto Blue Jays Remaining Schedule: Sept. 7, at New York Yankees; Sept. 9-11, vs. Houston; Sept. 12-14, vs. Baltimore; Sept. 15-18, at Tampa Bay; Sept. 19-21, at Kansas City; Sept. 23-25 vs. Boston; Sept. 26-28, vs. Tampa Bay.
AL East Division Race (after Sept. 6)
Toronto Blue Jays: 82-60 (lead division)
New York Yankees: 79-63 (3.0 games behind)
Boston Red Sox: 78-65 (4.5 games behind)
New York Yankees Remaining Schedule (20 games): Sept. 7, vs. Toronto; Sept. 9-11, vs. Detroit; Sept. 12-14, at Boston; Sept. 15-17, at Minnesota; Sept. 18-21, at Baltimore; Sept. 23-25 vs. Chicago White Sox; Sept. 26-28, vs. Baltimore.
Boston Red Sox Remaining Schedule (19 games): Sept. 7, at Arizona; Sept. 8-10, at Athletics; Sept. 12-14, vs. New York Yankees; Sept. 16-18, vs. Athletics; Sept. 19-21, at Tampa Bay; Sept. 23-25 at Toronto; Sept. 26-28, vs. Detroit.