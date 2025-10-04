Blue Jays Blast Yankees to Snap Seven-Game Postseason Losing Streak
The Toronto Blue Jays took the number one seed in the American League this season, giving them a first round bye in the playoffs. They watched two of their division rivals, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, duke it out to see who they would face at home.
The Yankees prevailed and traveled to Toronto for Saturday's matchup. It took them three games to defeat the Red Sox, and they had used their two aces and rookie Cam Schlittler to fend them off. Going the distance meant they would have to go to their fourth option, Luis Gil.
The Jays took advantage of the back half of the Yankees rotation as well as the bullpen, collecting 14 hits and breaking their postseason losing streak dating back to 2016.
The Offense Exploded and the Pitching Kept the Yankees in Check
The story of Game One was the Blue Jays offense, but the pitching really got things starter. Ace Kevin Gausman got the ball and was masterful in his first postseason start since getting the loss in Game One of the 2023 ALWC against the Minnesota Twins.
The right-hander started the game going five scoreless, allowing just two hits and striking out two. Allowing hits to Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm, Guasman kept one of the best offenses in baseball at bay in a big way.
He ran into some trouble in the sixth innings, when he allowed a leadoff double to Anthony Volpe, a single to Austin Wells and walked Trent Grisham. With the bases loaded and no one out, Gausman got the biggest out of the game, striking out Judge swinging.
Gausman limited the damage, walking in a run before Ben Rice flew out and he was replaced with Louis Varland. Varland got out of the inning, striking out Giancarlo Stanton and limiting the damage to just a run.
Toronto carried that momentum forward, tagging the Yankees for seven runs combined in the seventh and eighth innings which put the game out of reach.
The Blue Jays' $500 million man, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., got the scoring started with a first inning, solo homer off of Yankees starter Luis Gil. The next inning, Alejandro Kirk hit his first of two homers, putting Toronto up 2-0.
After 48 pitches, Gil departed and the Yankees bullpen kept the Blue Jays scoreless for the next three innings. They jumped all over relief ace Luke Weaver in the seventh, tagging him for three runs and chased him from the game before he recorded an out.
Fernando Cruz recorded two outs and allowed a run before Toronto got to their third pitcher of the inning. Kirk led off the eighth with a homer and the offense scored four off of Paul Blackburn.
Five different Blue Jays collected multiple hits and four of those players drove in multiple runs. Guerrero and Kirk were the standouts of Game One. Guerrero collected three hits, including a homer, and drove in three. Kirk hit two solo home runs, as well.
The game was close for the first six innings, but the Blue Jays ultimately ran away with this one.
Their 10 runs were the most they've score in a playoff game since Game 3 of the 2015 ALCS against the Kansas City Royals when they scored 11. After a tight division race with the Yankees down the stretch, Toronto took care of business on Saturday.
Game Two will be Max Fried vs. Trey Yesavage on Sunday at 4:08 EST.