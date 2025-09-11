Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Heroic Effort Continues to Spark Toronto
For the Toronto Blue Jays, the season is coming to a photo finish in the race for the AL East, and with that, the intensity picks up a notch, giving an early taste of what the playoffs will feel like for them in just a month.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., though, has taken those expectations and the intensity and used them to elevate his game to a new level, including a heads-up play in the field and a hustle down the line to beat out a ground ball, both in an extra-innings victory against the Houston Astros on Tuesday.
For the face of the Blue Jays, though, this isn't just an extra effort, but has become the everyday style as the leader of the clubhouse, hell bent on changing the perception of them in the playoffs.
Leading By Example
In a back-and-forth game between the Houston Astros, two of the top teams in the American League, the game went to the 10th inning, leading to the ghost runner on second base. Houston's Victor Caratini put a ball in play, right to Guerrero. While most players would have just taken the out initially, the Blue Jays superstar saw an opportunity.
He noticed Astros second baseman, Jose Altuve, not running full speed to third after opening the inning at second base with the extra-innings rule. Opting to throw the ball to third base, Guerrero cut down the lead runner, giving the Blue Jays a double play away from getting out of the top half of the inning.
"I'm glad there wasn't a microphone in the dugout," Schneider said, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. "In extras, you're kind of assuming the first run is going to score, right? Especially with the visiting team and all of that stuff. Outs are precious.
The heroics didn't stop there for the franchise's cornerstone. Leading off the bottom of the inning, he hit a weak chopper right up the middle of the infield. He hustled down the line to put runners on the corner with no outs. Setting up the walk-off infield single two batters later, the improbable victory was complete.
While Guerrero wasn't the one to hit the game-tying single in the ninth—that was teammate Isiah Kiner-Falefa—his late-game heroics and brilliant baseball knowledge led to the walk-off win. Now, more than ever, as the season winds down, Guerrero seems to be in prime form, ready to lead the Blue Jays to the postseason and bring new life with him.