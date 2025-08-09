Blue Jays Bo Bichette, Alejandro Kirk Overshadowing This Rising Star
The Toronto Blue Jays didn’t get off to the start that they would have liked in their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the team has to be pleased with their recent performances.
After coming off a great series against the Colorado Rockies, the Blue Jays knew that it was going to be much tougher competition against the Dodgers. That proved to be true, but there is still a lot to like about the direction of the team.
Despite not being a popular pick to be a contender in the American League East, Toronto finds themselves in first place of the division at almost the midway point of August.
The Blue Jays have been led by a very impressive lineup that features some big names and some serious star power. Getting first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to sign the massive contract extension was a key moment for the franchise, and now they are trying to build on it.
Even though some of the stars have received most of the attention this year for Toronto, they have had a youngster make a significant impact so far.
Brian Murphy of MLB recently wrote about slugger Addison Barger making a massive impact for the team despite flying under the radar a little bit.
“The 25-year-old has emerged as a crucial middle-of-the-order basher for Toronto, especially with the club in its third month without marquee free-agent addition Anthony Santander," he wrote.
Even though he might not receive the same attention as Guerrero, Bo Bichette, George Springer, or Alejandro Kirk, Barger has been just as important as any of those players to the team.
How Important Has Barger Been?
The slugger got a chance with Toronto in 2024, playing in 69 games. However, he struggled, slashing .197/.250/.351 with seven home runs and 28 RBI. This campaign has been different for Barger. In 93 games, he has slashed .268/.319/.506 with 17 home runs and 58 RBI.
With the ability to play multiple positions, Barger has helped fill in at both third base and in the outfield. When the team hopefully gets Anthony Santander back, third base seems like the logical spot for the slugger to stay.
At just 25 years old, the franchise must be extremely excited about the talent that they have in Barger. He has been able to establish himself as a key member of the team going forward and has some serious power with a slugging percentage over .500.
If not for his breakout season, the Blue Jays likely wouldn’t be in the position that they are in. Even though some of the veterans have received a lot of praise with bounce-back years, it has been Barger who has been arguably more important.
