Can Blue Jays Carry Over Historic Hitting Performance Into Series Against Dodgers?
The Toronto Blue Jays were on a bit of a cold streak heading into their three-game series against the Colorado Rockies.
They had dropped two series in a row, losing six out of their last eight contests before heading on the road to Coors Field.
A hitter’s haven, it presented the team with a golden opportunity to get their bats going offensively, but a major challenge for the pitching staff.
The entire team was up for the task, resulting in one of the most lopsided three-game series in MLB history, with the Blue Jays bludgeoning the Rockies each time they took the field.
Toronto won by the scores of 15-1, 10-4 and 20-1.
The +39 run differential in a three-game series is the biggest in nearly 90 years, since the New York Yankees defeated the Philadelphia Athletics on May 23 and 24 in 1936, per David Salituro on X.
All of the talk about their run differential has pretty much gone out the window. The +20 differential they had in the first two games was worth about three wins, which they nearly doubled in the series finale alone.
The 45 runs that they scored are the most ever for a Toronto team in a three-game series, as they took advantage of the friendly hitting conditions that Coors Field offers.
Throughout three games, the Blue Jays recorded 63 hits, which was a franchise record and one of the most prolific offensive displays in the history of MLB.
That is the most hits by a team over any three-game span, not just a single series, since the New York Giants had 66 hits from August 2-5, 1933.
With a 68-48 record, Toronto owns the best record in the American League and is riding a ton of positive momentum.
They are going to need all of it, preparing for a series against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
With a record of 66-49, they are atop the National League West, with only the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs having a better record than them in the league.
They will present a lot more challenges on the field than the Rockies did and an opportunity for the Blue Jays to prove that they are one of the real contenders in baseball this season.
Should Toronto come away with a series victory, they will have earned it, because they are set up to face quite a trio of starting pitchers.
Game 1 will feature a Hall of Fame matchup between Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw.
They will be opposed by Blake Snell on Saturday and Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Sunday, with Chris Bassitt and Eric Lauer opposing them.
The Dodgers haven’t been playing great baseball since returning from the All-Star break, but they cannot be underestimated in what is one of the most highly anticipated series of the year for the Blue Jays.
