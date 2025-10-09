Inside The Blue Jays

Blue Jays Can Address Bullpen Woes in Free Agency with Standout Right-Hander

The Toronto Blue Jays were named a great fit for potentially the top reliever on the market this winter.

Apr 14, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Toronto Blue Jays general manger Ross Atkins speaks to the media during the press conference at Rogers Centre.
Apr 14, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Toronto Blue Jays general manger Ross Atkins speaks to the media during the press conference at Rogers Centre. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
The Toronto Blue Jays have had an extremely special season, and it's been one they hope still has a lot left to go this October as they try to dispatch the New York Yankees and advance to their first ALCS in nearly a decade.

No matter how long the run lasts though, they are going to have a tall task ahead of them when trying to figure out how to improve this offseason and get back to the postseason. When it comes to weaknesses, there were several reasons they nearly bungled the division down the stretch; however, the bullpen is at the top of the list.

If Toronto is going to be able to hold things together in 2026 and recapture the magic, improving its core of relievers is going to be key.

Blue Jays Must Look at Top Bullpen Options in Free Agency

Mason Fluharty of Toronto Blue Jays throws pitch from left hand
Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Mason Fluharty (68) delivers a pitch in the fourth inning against the New York Yankees during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In a recent article discussing team's biggest weaknesses, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report mentioned the bullpen for Toronto, and even named a potential top fit on the open market who could shore things up there.

"The Blue Jays ranked 16th in the majors with a 3.98 ERA from their relief corps and got a lackluster season from new closer Jeff Hoffman (71 G, 33/40 SV, 4.37 ERA), so upgrading the bullpen this winter will be a top priority," Reuter wrote. "Young arms such as Braydon Fisher, Mason Fluharty, Brendon Little and Yariel Rodríguez give them depth, but another experienced late-inning veteran should be atop their wish list."

Reuter named New York Mets veteran right-hander Tyler Rogers as someone who Toronto should have circled on their radar this winter, coming off an incredible campaign.

Rogers Had Absolutely Dominant Season in National League

Tyler Rogers of New York Mets throws ball from right hand
Aug 17, 2025; Williamsport, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Tyler Rogers (71) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners in the ninth inning at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The submarine throwing Rogers was traded at the deadline from the San Francisco Giants to the new York Mets, but this did not slow down the spectacular year he was having. Across a Major League leading 81 appearances, he had a 1.98 ERA and 0.944 WHIP, walking an absurd just seven hitters in 77.1 innings.

Accounting for a 2.4 bWAR as a relief pitcher is not easy, but Rogers demonstrated firsthand this year just how valuable he can be to a team that signs him. Over the course of his seven-year big league career, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 2.76 and has always shown poise as well as fantastic command.

Signing someone like Rogers would go a long way towards building an elite bullpen, not to mention the hilarious coincidence of having him pitch at Rogers Centre. The bad news here, of course, is the potential contract he will command.

What Would Someone Like Rogers Cost Blue Jays?

Tyler Rogers of San Francisco Giants in road grey uniform
Jul 23, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tyler Rogers (71) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

With the kind of production Rogers has had throughout his career and hitting free agency for the first time, it would be a minor shock to see him land a contract with an AAV of anything less than $10 million.

Though this is pricey, of course, an elite bullpen is often the difference for championship teams, and Rogers is undoubtedly capable of being the centerpiece of exactly that.

Signing him would be a risk based on what it will take, but rolling out the same bullpen next year without meaningful improvement for Toronto would be an even bigger risk.

