Toronto Blue Jays Top Prospect Enters Elite Company Among Right-Handed Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays do not have exactly what many would consider to be one of the best farm systems in baseball.
What they lack in overall depth though has the potential to be made up for by top-end talent, and one of their most highly rated future stars certainly is just that.
Though Blue Jays fans have been aware of him since the team selected him in the first round of the 2024 MLB draft, even the most casual followers in the prospect scouting community are about to be talking a whole lot about Trey Yesavage.
According to MLB Pipeline's rankings, the young right-hander has just moved into the top-ten of prospects at his position with the graduation of Texas Rangers rookie Kumar Rocker.
Trey Yesavage Has Been Absolutely Dominant For Toronto So Far
Yesavage moves into the upper echelon of the list of right-handed pitchers due to a spot opening, but he earned every bit of it. And chances are, he's going to be moving up a whole lot higher by the way things are already going.
The 21-year-old has already climbed to Double-A after he was making his Single-A and High-A competition look like a complete joke. He was promoted to Vancouver after posting a 2.43 ERA and 0.810 WHIP over seven starts in Dunedin.
It was the strikeout numbers that were eye-popping though as Yesavage fanned 55 in his first 33.1 professional innings. That continued when he got to Vancouver with a borderline laughable 33 strikeouts in 17.1 innings over four appearances and a 1.56 ERA, leading to another promotion Double-A.
After a very solid debut there, the youngster has established himself as a must watch name. If he continues to rise this quickly, it's not completely out of the realm of possibility for Yesavage to make his Major League debut this season.
Even if that doesn't happen, Yesavage is quickly garnering attention and very well could help this Blue Jays team much sooner than anyone expected him to. The former No. 20 overall pick is clearly supremely talented, and it won't be long before everyone else finds out just how much that is the case.
