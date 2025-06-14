Blue Jays Could Find Next Star Player by Trading With Red Sox
The Toronto Blue Jays have turned things around and are real AL contenders at this point of the season, which means they can become active at the trade deadline if they feel the need to add.
There are a couple of places on the roster that could use upgrading if they want to improve their World Series odds, but a main one is in the outfield.
George Springer has been a bounce-back source of offense, but pretty much everyone else has a caveat attached to them.
Daulton Varsho has been good when healthy, but he has missed almost two-thirds of the year. Anthony Santander has been a letdown. Nathan Lukes has had flashes, but not hitting for power limits him. And the rest are somewhat unproven.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently predicted that the Boston Red Sox would trade either Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu at this year's deadline.
Neither player would normally be on the trade market given they each come with at least three more seasons of team control, but the Red Sox have an influx of outfielders right now.
The Blue Jays should swoop in and try to trade for one of them.
Both would help the team out for the rest of this year, and then provide a good presence for at least a few more at a solid price.
Duran could end up playing any of the outfield spots for Toronto.
Left field is where he would likely fall when Varsho is healthy, but he would still be a huge improvement at the plate. That's even with him having a bit of a down season.
The 28-year-old has posted a .271/.325/.428 slash line with five home runs and 14 stolen bases through 69 games in 2025. He leads MLB in triples with seven. He also led in that category last season.
Abreu is a lesser-known player, but he has been awesome to watch this year with a massive increase in power combined with fantastic defense.
Through 64 games, he has slashed .245/.321/.471 with 13 home runs and 32 RBI. He hits the ball hard and seems to have solid plate discipline.
This has been an outlier season in terms of power, but nothing about his game says that it's a fluke. He could actually end up being one of the best values to be found at the deadline.
