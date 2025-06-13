Blue Jays Recent Surge Will Disappoint Several Teams Looking To Buy
The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the last few weeks, winning 12 out of their last 14 games.
That has pushed them to the top of the wild card standings in the American League with a 38-30 record.
This current hot streak is bad news for some franchises around the MLB because it means the Blue Jays will likely not be sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
In fact, they have been predicted to be on the other end of the spectrum by Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report, who believes they will go down swinging in an attempt to make the postseason.
“Not only will Toronto hope Anthony Santander, Jeff Hoffman and Bowden Francis turn around disappointing seasons, but it will also likely make some additions to try to sneak into the playoffs as an AL wild-card representative, if not the AL East champions,” he wrote.
With team president Mark Shapiro, general manager Ross Atkins and manager John Schiender all operating on expiring contracts and likely squarely on the hot seat, there is motivation for them to get deals done to help the team in the present.
It would do them and their job security no good -- unless it was 100% necessary -- to sell pieces for future assets they may not even be around long enough to see prosper.
Toronto has several players who would have been prime targets for contending teams to help push them over the hump.
Shortstop Bo Bichette would be a popular target amongst teams looking for infield help. He hasn’t quite returned to the form he showed from 2021-2023, but he is an established run producer with eight home runs, 17 doubles, one triple and 40 RBI on the season.
Bichette is an impending free agent, which would have made trading him even more logical if the team wasn’t in the playoff hunt.
The same can be said for starting pitcher Chris Bassitt, who is in a contract year and has had a strong bounce back campaign in 2025.
The Blue Jays’ run differential hints that the team is closer to a .500 club than eight games over that mark, but as long as they have a pulse in the playoff race, the front office is going to err on the side of being buyers, looking to make a push to qualify.
