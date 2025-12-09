Blue Jays Predicted To Lose Bo Bichette To Division Rival in Free Agency

For the first time in his career, Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette is a free agent this offseason. While the Blue Jays are hopeful he'll return and are considered frontrunners to re-sign him, there's a significant chance he won't be back next season.

Accordingly, Toronto has to prepare for the possibility that he signs elsewhere this winter and be ready to move on if needed. However, one particular scenario would be quite bad for the Blue Jays if it becomes reality.

Bichette Predicted To Sign With Toronto's Division Rival

One MLB analyst, former All-Star outfielder Cliff Floyd, believes Bichette will stay in the AL East. Unfortunately for Blue Jays fans, however, he doesn't expect the star shortstop to remain with Toronto.

"I'm going with him going to the Boston Red Sox to play second base," Floyd said on Sunday's episode of MLB Tonight. "When you look at what Bo Bichette can bring to that team, in Fenway...He can hit the ball all over the place, play a really good second base and is healthy. That's my Bo prediction, him going to the Red Sox."

That would be a worst-case scenario for Toronto. Losing Bichette in free agency would be bad enough, but losing him to a division rival would be far worse. Not only would Bichette make the Red Sox considerably better, but he'd also have many chances to face the Blue Jays for years to come.

Does Bichette Make Sense for Red Sox?

On paper, signing Bichette would make a ton of sense for Boston. The team has an aging, injury-prone shortstop in Trevor Story and a largely unproven second baseman in Marcelo Mayer.

Signing Bichette would either allow Story to move to second base or Mayer to move to third base/a utility role, depending on what happens with Alex Bregman this winter.

While the Red Sox have been linked to Bichette and could use a player like him in their lineup, they don't seem particularly likely to sign him. They're more focused on re-signing Bregman and perhaps adding another big bat like Kyle Schwarber or Pete Alonso -- ideally someone with major home run power.

Accordingly, Boston signing Bichette and potentially blocking Mayer doesn't appear to be a likely outcome. While the two-time All-Star would be a good fit for the Red Sox, they have more pressing needs elsewhere and probably aren't super motivated to make a strong push for him.

