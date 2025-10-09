Blue Jays Deliver Notable Bo Bichette Injury Update Ahead of ALCS
The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees on Wednesday evening in Game 4 of the American League Divisional Series to eliminate their hated rival and reach their first ALCS since 2016.
While the celebration was fully on after sending the Yankee Stadium faithful home disappointed, the challenge for the Blue Jays in the next round is going to be immense as they await their opponent. Toronto will take on the winner of Game 5 between the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers back at home on Sunday to get the ALCS started.
The Blue Jays have gotten to this point without one of their most important players available. Superstar shortstop Bo Bichette has been on the shelf since the beginning of September with a knee injury described as a left PCL sprain, and it forced him to miss all of the ALDS.
Thankfully, a very positive update was delivered regarding Bichette.
Bichette Has Begun Running Again as He Pushes For Blue Jays Return
As first reported on Wednesday afternoon by Mitch Bannon of The Athletic, Bichette was seen for the first time jogging in the Yankee Stadium outfield without any sort of knee brace on. However, while getting him back on the field and running for the first time is huge news, it wasn't all great in the update.
Bannon added some further context and said Bichette jogged three times for about 50 yards in the outfield, but he walked back to the dugout with a noticeable limp, indicating he may still be a ways away from returning.
When Could Bichette Return to Blue Jays Lineup?
Those holding out hope that the 27-year-old could be back for the next round may have just been dealt a dose of reality. With still four days to go until the start of the ALCS, it's not completely impossible, but it does feel pretty unlikely that Bichette will return.
Perhaps if the series goes the distance he could return for Games 6 and 7 in Toronto, but more than likely, the Blue Jays are going to have to go even deeper for him to get to play in the postseason. If Toronto were to make the World Series -- something they should be confident in their ability to do -- Bichette getting onto the field then feels like a realistic possibility.
Blue Jays Have Weathered Storm Offensively Without Bichette
With 29 runs and nine home runs against the Yankees to lead the playoffs, the loss of Bichette has not buried the Blue Jays the way some feared it could going into October. While they have gotten this far, it feels like it would be very tough for Toronto to go all the way without their second-best player.
If Vladimir Guerrero Jr. can continue the absolute tear he's been on -- slashing an absurd .529/.550/1.059 with three home runs and nine RBI in four games -- it will go a long way.
The Blue Jays would love to get Bichette back though, and it sounds like it's a possibility for that to happen this October.