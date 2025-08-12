Blue Jays Designate Infielder for Assignment to Active Andres Gimenez
The Toronto Blue Jays' lineup is receiving a boost for their series opener against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night with an injured player set to make a return.
As announced by the team, the Blue Jays have activated second baseman Andres Gimenez from the injured list. He is going right into the starting lineup and batting ninth in his first game back.
This was a move manager John Schneider hinted at last week could be in the making, with Gimenez's rehab assignment beginning and him needing approximately 20 at-bats in the minor leagues before being ready to return to the big league lineup.
Gimenez, who was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians in an offseason trade this past winter, has not had quite the impact Toronto was hoping for. He has been on the injured list multiple times and his production has left a lot to be desired, especially at the plate.
Currently producing an OPS+ of 73, that would be the lowest mark for him in a single season in his career. He has an underwhelming .218/.300/.322 slash line with five home runs, seven doubles and 23 RBI to go along with 10 stolen bases in 61 games and 238 plate appearances.
At the very least, Gimenez has continued to provide elite defense at second base.
He has won the Gold Glove Award three years running and is putting together another stellar campaign with the glove. His plus-6 Fielding Run Value is in the 88th percentile and his plus-7 Outs Above Average is in the 95th percentile.
Buddy Kennedy gets DFA'd for Andres Gimenez
To make room for Gimenez’s return to the roster, Toronto designated infielder Buddy Kennedy for assignment.
Kennedy had his contract purchased last week after the Blue Jays designated catcher Ali Sanchez for assignment following fellow catcher Tyler Heineman being given a clean bill of health.
After starting the season with the Philadelphia Phillies, Kennedy was granted free agency and signed a minor league deal with Toronto early in July. He spent about a month with Triple-A Buffalo before being brought up to the bigs.
Two appearances were made with the Blue Jays, with one of them being a start against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He went 1-for-5 with a walk and one run scored.
Kennedy will now be subject to waivers, where any team can claim him but would need to add him to their Major League roster should they want to bring him aboard.