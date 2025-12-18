Blue Jays Among Group of Final Suitors for Kyle Tucker with NL Big Spenders

The Toronto Blue Jays went into the offseason looking to spend big in free agency, and that is exactly what they have done as they have gotten underway this winter.

With a relentless drive to improve the pitching staff after coming so close to glory, Toronto has already signed up for hundreds of millions to land Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce and Tyler Rogers and give the group a better outlook.

Now that this is done though, the focus turns to the lineup and which of the big name available players they can land. From a reunion with Bo Bichette to stealing away Cody Bellinger to a pivot signing of Alex Bregman, the options are limitless.

It's no secret though that the name which has had the most buzz behind it is the top free agent on the market in star outfielder Kyle Tucker. Given that the Blue Jays met with Tucker in Dunedin, things are real here, but this week has been largely quiet.

According to baseball insider Robert Murray of FanSided though, Toronto is among the final three suitors along with the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets.

Blue Jays Reportedly in Final Race for Tucker's Signature

Matt Marton-Imagn Images

"The Blue Jays are the other team here that makes so much sense for Tucker," Murray wrote. "They love to hunt big-game. They are coming off a World Series appearance, coming within two inches of winning a championship. What better way to go all-in for 2026 and beyond by signing the top free agent on the market? It makes too much sense for the Jays to ignore."

Murray listing Toronto as one of the best remaining fits is not exactly a surprise, but what was a surprise was the other two teams he mentioned. Though it has seemed like the New York Yankees have been the team most linked outside of the Blue Jays, Murray did not mention them by name.

He did add that there are likely other teams involved outside of Toronto, Los Angeles and the Mets as well, but his choice to zero in on these three feels significant.

Blue Jays Should Be Able to Beat Out Dodgers, Mets for Tucker

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Though it seems like on the surface both New York and the two-time defending champions will be tough to fend off, Toronto may be in the best spot here. The Mets have shown an aversion to spending so far this offseason after having let two of their best players walk, and Los Angeles' willingness to go the distance for Tucker has not been described as all or nothing.

Most reporting has indicated the Dodgers interest in signing Tucker to something shorter term with opt outs, so if the Blue Jays are willing to make the big offer, they are going to have a great chance to end up with him.

With things seemingly in a slower period, perhaps the noise surrounding Tucker is going to start to heat up again over the next week, and maybe just maybe, end with the MVP candidate signing with Toronto.

