Blue Jays Provide Updates on Injured Starters George Springer, Andres Gimenez
The Toronto Blue Jays have continued rolling on the field despite recently being without two key members of their lineup: outfielder George Springer and second baseman Andres Gimenez.
Springer, who was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list, has not played since July 28 against the Baltimore Orioles when he suffered the injury. Gimenez has been out of the lineup since July 4, sidelined since that point because of a left ankle sprain.
What is next for the Blue Jays duo?
As shared by Mitch Bannon of The Athletic on X, both are progressing to rehab games with an eye toward returning to the Major League team in the near future.
Springer has a chance to start his rehab assignment tonight with Triple-A Buffalo depending on how testing goes.
If everything checks out, he could begin his rehab assignment tonight.
2025 has been a resurgent year for the veteran outfielder, who has a .291/.383/.506 slash line with an OPS+ of 144 in 408 plate appearances.
With 18 home runs, 18 doubles, one triple, 12 stolen bases and 57 RBI thus far, this is one of the most productive campaigns in the career of the four-time All-Star who has turned the clock back in his age-35 season.
Gimenez, acquired from the Cleveland Guardians in a trade this past offseason, has already begun his rehab assignment.
He went 0-for-3 in his first action back on the field with an RBI.
What is the rehab plan for Andres Gimenez?
According to Blue Jays manager John Schneider, Gimenez will need approximately 20 at-bats on his rehab assignment before being ready to join the Big League club again.
That puts him on target to return sometime next week, either during the series against the Chicago Cubs or the Texas Rangers.
The first campaign for Gimenez with Toronto has been one to forget.
This is the second time he has been on the injured list, as he suffered a quad strain in early May that kept him sidelined for just under a month.
He has had his ups and downs in 2025 at the plate, producing a .218/.300/.322 slash line with an OPS+ of 73, which would be the lowest single-season mark of his career.
Gimenez has five home runs and seven doubles to go along with 23 RBI and 10 stolen bases.
At the very least, the Blue Jays can count on him to get the job done defensively as he remains a wizard with the glove at second base.
