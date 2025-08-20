Blue Jays See Dramatic Increase in Chances To Win AL East Since All-Star Break
After a strong week against some good opponents, the Toronto Blue Jays were unfortunately unable to win the series opener against Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Despite the loss to the likely National League Cy Young award winner, the Blue Jays have been playing very well of late. This is a team that has one of the best offenses in baseball, led by their dynamic duo of Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
These two have been excellent for Toronto this season and have been a major reason why they have been able to have a bounce-back year. Furthermore, both the rotation and bullpen have been improving of late, making the Blue Jays start to look like a well-rounded team.
Due to the success of the team recently, they have been able to take control of the division and are likely going to start thinking about the postseason soon. With a chance to have the best record in the league now, the road to the World Series in the AL might go through Toronto.
Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com recently wrote about the Blue Jays being the biggest risers in the AL East since the All-Star Break. They have seen a dramatic increase in their percentage of winning the division, going from 37.2 percent to 79.7 percent since the break.
It has been a fantastic run for Toronto since the All-Star break. While the team had been playing well before that, they have been able to solidify their lead in the AL East. Despite some good teams like the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox still being in the mix, it feels like the Blue Jays are the team to beat.
Will Toronto Get Better?
Even though Toronto has played very well of late, there is reason to believe that they can be even better than what they have shown so far. At the trade deadline, the team was able to acquire former AL Cy Young award winner Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians.
The right-hander has been rehabbing from Tommy John surgery this year but is set to debut soon. Due to him looking sharp in the minors, the Blue Jays might have a new ace of the staff if that carries over.
Furthermore, the team has also been without slugger Anthony Santander for most of the campaign. The switch-hitting slugger hit 44 home runs for the Baltimore Orioles in 2024 and could provide a boost when he returns to the lineup.
Overall, there is a lot to like about the direction Toronto is heading into the stretch run. This is a team that is improving and could end up being the one to beat in the AL.