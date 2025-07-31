Blue Jays Expressing Interest in Talented Cardinals Relief Pitcher
With the trade deadline quickly approaching for the Toronto Blue Jays, the team has yet to make a splash to improve their roster.
As the leader in the American League East, the Blue Jays figure to be a buyer at the trade deadline with a couple of potential needs to improve.
Toronto has been one of the best teams in baseball for the last couple of months, and after being unsure about the direction of the team going forward, their performance has made them a contender.
Now, the team will be looking to strengthen a couple of areas for the stretch run. After missing out on closer Ryan Helsley from the St. Louis Cardinals, the Blue Jays are now reportedly expressing interest in Phil Maton, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Maton has been a solid reliever for the Cardinals in 2025, totaling a 2.35 ERA this year. The veteran right-hander was strong for the New York Mets in the second half of the 2024 campaign, and that has carried over.
With success in October being the goal, a strong bullpen is always needed to accomplish that.
Maton might not be the same caliber of pitcher as Helsley, but he has a lower ERA this season and can be used in high-leverage situations.
Since the AL appears to be up for grabs, the Blue Jays would be wise to get aggressive at the trade deadline with a chance to compete for a World Series.
Adding Maton would certainly help improve a bullpen that could use another arm.
