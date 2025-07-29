Blue Jays Seen as Great Fit for Twins All-Star Pitcher at MLB Trade Deadline
The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the best teams in baseball for quite some time now and have seen their lead in the American League East begin to grow.
It has been a terrific stretch for the Blue Jays, who all of a sudden have emerged as the team to beat in the AL. For quite some time, the league appeared like it was going to run through the Detroit Tigers.
However, it is now Toronto with the best record in the AL, and they will certainly be buyers at the trade deadline.
When looking at the roster for the Blue Jays, they do have one need in particular that they would like to address, and that is the starting rotation.
This has been a unit that, while talented, has seemingly underachieved a bit. Adding a front-end starter for the postseason run makes a lot of sense, especially considering the chance they have to win as of now.
Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN recently wrote about the Blue Jays being a potential good fit for Minnesota Twins starter Joe Ryan, who has a slim chance of being dealt.
“The Twins don't necessarily want to move Ryan; they are more in listening mode on nearly everyone that occupies a roster spot -- and with Ryan not a free agent until after the 2027 season, teams are trying, with little success thus far, to pry him away.”
The Twins have had a disappointing campaign in 2025, and the team will likely be sellers in the next couple of days. However, while they might entertain moving some players in the final year of their contracts, they have a couple of players who are garnering interest that are still under team control.
The talented right-handed pitcher is having a great campaign so far, and his name is starting to be mentioned a bit. This season, he has totaled a 10-5 record and 2.82 ERA.
The right-hander is capable of leading a rotation and, with multiple years of being under team control, is going to be highly desired if available.
For the Blue Jays, adding a front-end caliber pitcher that is under team control is a perfect scenario. Toronto has two starters scheduled to be free agents at the end of this year, with Kevin Gausman being a free agent after 2026.
While it might not be very likely that he is dealt, Ryan could not only help the Blue Jays solidify their rotation this campaign, but also for many to come as well.
