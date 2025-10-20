Blue Jays Face Mariners in ALCS Finale to Settle World Series Berth
The Toronto Blue Jays dug out of a 2-0 series hole and won Game 6 of the American League Championship Series to force a Game 7 on Monday night.
They’re the best words in playoff baseball — Game 7. Winner-take-all. A World Series berth on the line.
The Blue Jays won Game 6 over the Seattle Mariners, 6-2, on Sunday, positioning them for the chance to go back to the World Series for the first time since 1993, when the Blue Jays won the second of back-to-back titles. The Mariners can still make their dreams come true and clinch the first World Series berth in franchise history.
The winner will get the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, who swept the Milwaukee Brewers and have been off since Saturday. If Toronto wins, it will host Game 1 of the World Series on Friday.
Here is a preview of Game 7 of the ALCS.
How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Game 7: Monday, Oct. 20
Game Time: 8:08 pm ET
Watch: Fox/FS1
Listen: CJCL/Sportsnet 590 The FAN - 590 AM
Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto
Monday’s Probable Pitchers
Blue Jays: RHP Shane Bieber (1-0, 4.15)
Bieber started Game 3 for the Blue Jays and helped them start to dig out of a 2-0 hole in the series. He pitched six innings in Seattle, giving up four hits, two earned runs and a home run. He struck out eight and walked one on 88 pitches. An outing like that could position the Blue Jays for the World Series. He’ll pitch on normal rest.
He made up for his battered ALDS start against the New York Yankees. He allowed five hits and three runs (two earned) in 2.2 innings. He struck out two and walked one.
Toronto traded for Bieber at the deadline from Cleveland and he was returning from Tommy John surgery. He went 4-3 with a 3.57 ERA with 37 strikeouts and seven walks in 40.1 innings in the regular season. Batters hit just .225 against him.
Mariners: RHP George Kirby (0-1, 7.07)
The Blue Jays battered Kirby in his Game 3 start in Seattle. He lasted four innings and gave up eight hits and eight earned runs, including three home runs. He struck out four, walked two and threw just 74 pitches. He cannot be that ineffective if the Mariners hope to advance.
He made two starts in the ALDS against Detroit. In his first game against Detroit he went five innings, allowing six hits, two earned runs, one home run and no walks against eight strikeouts. Six days later, in Game 5, he pitched five innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and no walks against six strikeouts.
American League Championship Series
(best-of-seven)
No. 2 Seattle Mariners vs. No. 1 Toronto Blue Jays
Sunday: Game 1: Seattle 3, Toronto 1
Monday: Game 2: Seattle 10, Toronto 3
Wednesday: Game 3: Toronto 13, Seattle 4
Thursday: Game 4: Toronto 8, Seattle 2
Friday: Game 5: Seattle 6, Toronto 2
Sunday: Game 6: Toronto 6, Seattle 2 (series tied, 3-3)
Monday: Game 7: Seattle at Toronto, 8:08 pm, on FOX/FS1