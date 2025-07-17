Blue Jays Are Tremendous Trade Deadline Blockbuster Fit for Royals All-Star
The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the stories of baseball over the last couple of months and have been as hot as anyone, carrying a divisional lead into the All-Star break.
Now just two weeks away from the trade deadline, the Blue Jays are clearly a team that is capable of competing right now. As a result, they should be extremely aggressive in trying to make upgrades while playing in a weaker American League this season.
The window is open right now and the pennant is ripe for the taking if Toronto is willing to make the kind of moves championship teams make at the deadline.
More News: Blue Jays First-Round Pick Could Become Best Player in 2025 MLB Draft Class
Starting pitching is an area where the Blue Jays have long been expected to add to, especially with the way their injury luck has unfolded this season.
In order to shore up the rotation and put themselves in the best possible position to be successful, Toronto needs to add at least one healthy arm who can give them some quality starts down the stretch.
If they want to go big and secure one of the best names out there who could be available, Kansas City Royals All-Star right-hander Seth Lugo could be the answer.
More News: Legendary Blue Jays Pitcher Jim Clancy Passes Away at Age of 69
After finishing second place in American League Cy Young voting a year ago, Lugo has followed it up with an even better 2025 campaign in which he has posted a 2.67 ERA and 1.079 WHIP through the first 17 starts of the year.
Contract wise, he is not quite a free agent next year, but he might as well be.
Lugo will have a $15 million player option for 2026, a number he has outperformed during his time with Kansas City.
More News: Blue Jays Sign Former All-Star Joe Mantiply, Bolster Reliever Depth
As the Royals fall out of contention, trading Lugo is starting to make more and more sense. He's not going to come cheap, but he should be more affordable than some of the more controllable options given the status with his contract.
The Blue Jays are going to add at the deadline, but making the right additions can be the difference between a World Series and a bitterly disappointing finish.
If Toronto wants to establish itself as the team to beat in the AL, going out and getting Lugo would be a way to do it.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.