Blue Jays Manager Has Exceptionally High Praise for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The Toronto Blue Jays have had an exceptional first half 2025 season after a slow start, with many of their key players performing at a high level that's been combined with some rotational pieces putting things together to push the team to an AL East lead.
A factor to their success has been the usual suspect, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is by far and away the face of the franchise.
The team decided he was worth a long-term investment when they handed him a 14-year, $500 million deal at the beginning of this season.
More News: Blue Jays First-Round Pick Could Become Best Player in 2025 MLB Draft Class
That showed the faith both the front office and ownership group have placed in him to be their franchise player, and based on the career he's had, it is justified.
With some players receiving deals like this and struggling initially, others have been able to manage the expectations placed on their shoulders.
More News: Legendary Blue Jays Pitcher Jim Clancy Passes Away at Age of 69
Guerrero is in the latter camp, which caused his manager, John Schneider, to give him nothing but praise.
"Getting a franchise player and a homegrown player to grasp onto as an organization and a fanbase is such a good thing. Vladdy is everything you want in a player who’s going to be the face of your franchise going forward. He’s taken that ownership with the contract. I’ve watched him grow up in the game, and when you sign that deal, there’s certain expectations that come with that, and he knows that," Schneider said on MLB Network. "He’s responded well. You don’t get those contracts very often. It’s a really good thing for our fans, for one, and to have that stability in the middle of our lineup for a lot of years to come is great for this team."
More News: Blue Jays Sign Former All-Star Joe Mantiply, Bolster Reliever Depth
It was well known that the team has the utmost faith in Guerrero to be what they need each year, and that was why he was rewarded with his enormous extension.
But hearing the manager reaffirm it right after an All-Star nod must feel good for the player, as it confirms what he already knows: they believe in his abilities.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.