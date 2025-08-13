Blue Jays Finally Receive Positive Update on Status of Injured Star George Springer
The Toronto Blue Jays have been dealing with a lot of injuries throughout the 2025 MLB regular season to key contributors, keeping their lineup from being whole too often throughout the campaign.
However, the team has been getting healthier recently, with things beginning to settle down in some areas. The pitching rotation is starting to get consistent contributions and the lineup received a boost with the recent returns of outfielder Daulton Varsho and second baseman Andres Gimenez.
Both are integral to the team’s success, with Varsho providing a much-needed power boost to the lineup with Anthony Santander still sidelined and Gimenez being key to the team’s defensive production in the infield.
Another player the team is patiently waiting to return to the fold is veteran outfielder George Springer. And that should be coming in the near future, with the Blue Jays providing a very positive update on his status.
As shared by Mitch Bannon of The Athletic on X, the veteran has finally been cleared of concussion protocol. That means he will be heading to Triple-A Buffalo to begin his rehab assignment tomorrow.
Springer has not been with Toronto since July 28, when he played in the game against the Baltimore Orioles, when he was struck in the head by a pitch. He was placed on the seven-day concussion-injured list on Aug. 1.
George Springer is Nearing Return to Blue Jays
A week ago, it was reported that Springer was undergoing testing to see if he could behgin his rehab assignment on Aug. 6. Things must not havegone well, as it took another seven days for him to receive clearance to begin his rehab.
The Blue Jays will certainly welcome him back into the fold whenever he is ready with open arms because he has been one of their most consistently productive players at the plate throughout the 2025 campaign.
Springer has turned the clock back near the level he was producing during his most dominant years with the Houston Astros, posting an OPS+ of 144 in 2025 to go along with a .291/.383/.506 slash line.
He has hit 18 home runs, 18 doubles and one triple while recording 57 RBI and 12 stolen bases without being caught once. His 2.3 bWAR is already tied for the second-highest mark during his time with the Blue Jays.
Once back, Springer will likely assume his role as the designated hitter. In his absence, manager John Schneider has used five different players, with Ty France, who was acquired ahead of the MLB trade deadline from the Minnesota Twins, receiving the most starts with five since joining Toronto.