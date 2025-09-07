Blue Jays Former Relief Pitcher Was Worst Value for Franchise This Season
The Toronto Blue Jays are trying to hold on to the slim lead in the American League East with some great teams right on their tail.
It has been a fantastic season for the Blue Jays, who have been able to hold on to a lead in the AL East for quite some time since taking it from the New York Yankees at times.
Toronto has been carried for the most part this season by one of the best offenses in baseball. The trio of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and George Springer has created quite a spark. Bounce-back years from Bichette and Springer have really been the difference, with both having fantastic campaigns.
While the lineup has been great for the majority of the season, the pitching staff has shown some vulnerabilities. Fortunately, the addition of Shane Bieber is working out well so far, but the bullpen has had some issues. One of the reasons for the unit struggling was an expected key member not having a good year.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the worst value player for the Blue Jays being relief pitcher Chad Green, who is making just over $10 million this season.
Why Has Green Provided Terrible Value?
At $10 million for the 2025 campaign, that is a steep price for even a very good relief pitcher. Unfortunately, Green has not been that for Toronto this year. This season, he has totaled a 3-2 record and 5.56 ERA. Due to the struggles in the bullpen, the Blue Jays elected to designate the right-hander for assignment at the trade deadline to make room for some of the new arms.
Green was really solid for Toronto in 2024, totaling a 3.21 ERA, but he simply wasn't that same pitcher. Moving on from the struggling pitcher was the right move, but his production, or lack thereof, wasn’t worth the $10 million he received.
The bullpen has been a bit of an issue for the Blue Jays in the second half despite some of the additions at the trade deadline. Fortunately, it hasn't held the team back too much, but it could become an issue in October.
Overall, while the team has had a lot of success with players stepping up this year, the performance of Green was a massive disappointment for the team. If he could have pitched like he did in 2024, the bullpen for Toronto would have been much better.