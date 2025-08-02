Blue Jays Front Office Graded on Recent Trade Decisions During Crucial Stretch
The Toronto Blue Jays made some decent moves as the trade deadline was cut off. They did better than some ballclubs that made very few trades, like the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels.
Overall Trade Grade: B+
When the deadline was done, the Jays had acquired a starting pitcher (hopefully), a pair of relievers, an infielder, and a catcher.
More News: Blue Jays Provide Encouraging Update Regarding Rehab of Two Former All-Star Pitchers
At first glance, their biggest move was the acquisition of 2x CY Young winner, Shane Bieber, from the Cleveland Guardians. This could potentially be a huge win for the Blue Jays, but the hiccup is that he hasn't thrown a pitch in the majors since April of last season.
Bieber's year was cut short when he was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery. His original return date was predicted to be in the second half of the season, which has yet to happen, but he has been on a rehab assignment.
The Blue Jays could have easily received an A grade with their roster moves had Bieber returned to the mound for Cleveland yet this season, but he could be a huge reward if he is able to join the starting rotation.
More News: Blue Jays Activate Newly Acquired Players, Place Star Outfielder on Injured List
The players the ballclub received from the Minnesota Twins included infielder Ty France and reliever Louis Varland.
Varland was a great snag. At just 27 years old, he could be a huge part of their bullpen for a long time if they can keep him. This season he has been used in 51 games (3-3 overall) with an ERA of 2.02 (career-best).
France was a low-risk deal that could ultimately pay off with the loss of third baseman Will Wagner to the San Diego Padres. France has primarily played first base, but he can be utilized all over the field.
Their issue with depth at catcher was addressed at the expense of Wagner. The Padres received the third baseman and the Jays took Brandon Valenzuela who is still playing in Double-A as of now.
More News: Blue Jays Pay High Price in Trade with Twins for Reliever, Veteran Bat
The last deal they made was with the Baltimore Orioles to get a decent reliever in Seranthony Domínguez, but they lost their number 10 prospect (Juaron Watts-Brown) in the process. So, they are gambling a piece of their future for the reliever.
In the end, if Bieber comes through, then this was a great swap of players for Toronto, as many were low risk. All eyes are on October and the roster is officially set moving forward.
The Blue Jays have been one of the best teams in baseball since the end of May and are coming off of an 18-win July, and their biggest issues they needed to address were in late-inning stretches and another starter.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.